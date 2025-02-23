UConn Fans Point Out Geno Auriemma's Caring Critique of Azzi Fudd in Win vs Butler
Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies squad is rolling right now. Since their defeat to Tennessee earlier this month, they have won five consecutive games, including an impressive rout against the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend.
Star guard Azzi Fudd has been a major factor in UConn's recent run, as she torched the Gamecocks to the tune of 28 points including (6-10 on three-pointers) one game after she scored a career-high 34 points against St. John's.
Fudd came back to earth during UConn's February 22 win over Butler, finishing the game with just 10 points on 5-6 shooting (including 0-1 from three) in 27 minutes played.
At one point in the game, the broadcast caught Geno Auriemma saying, "Azzi, shoot the ball," in what seemed to be a relatively gentle manner, which was reposted on X by @ShowCaseShabazz.
Auriemma isn't necessarily known for being gentle with his top players. However, fans on social media are noting that Auriemma's coaching of Fudd seems to differ from that of other Huskies.
"the difference between how he talks to Azzi and everyone else is hilarious, it's literally," one fan replied to the post with a hilarious side-by-side of Gordon Ramsey speaking to two different people.
"see how soft grandpa is talking that's princess 😭😭," added another.
"bro is so respectful when talking to her compared to everybody else like hide your favoritism a bit 😭💀," wrote a third.
Much of Auriemma's success is surely owed to him knowing how to get through to his players in different ways depending on their personalities. And his gentler approach with Fudd has clearly paid off.