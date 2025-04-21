UConn Guard Addresses Viral MiLaysia Fulwiley NCAA Championship Staredown
In the final few minutes of the 2025 NCAA women's basketball national championship game, UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold was matching up with (now former) South Carolina Gamecocks star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley on offense and defense.
At one point, Fulwiley was guarding Arnold when Arnold decided to go on isolation and drove to the basket. After completing the drive and making the layup, Arnold turned toward Fulwiley and stared her down for a moment before getting back on defense.
This moment caught a ton of attention and felt like a final nail in South Carolina's coffin, ending their hopes of repeating as NCAA champions.
Arnold spent the weekend at Kelsey Plum's 'Dawg' camp, where she was crowned "Top Dawg". And during an April 21 interview with @brwsports, Arnold recalled this staredown when asked if she has a "Dawg" moment from her college tenure that has stuck out to her.
"I'd say the championship game, when we played South Carolina. That was like a fun game for me and my teammates, just like the whole entire game was fun. So yeah," Arnold said.
When asked specifically about the moment with Fulwiley, she added, "I ain't gonna lie, my emotions just got caught up and just in the moment, after the layup I just looked... But in the moment I'm like 'It's game time.' That type of look, yeah."
She was then asked if her and Fulwiley had a conversation afterwards.
"No. But me and Lay, I know Lay, so we cool," she responded.
It would be interesting to hear Fulwiley's side of this story.