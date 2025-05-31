UConn Players React to Qadence Samuels Landing With NC State After Transfer
On April 11 (just five days after the UConn Huskies won the 2025 national title), Qadence Samuels, who spent the first two seasons of her college career in Connecticut, announced that she would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.
In an Instagram post announcing this decision, Samuels wrote, "To my teammates, thank you for always being there for me and for pushing me to become a better player. The incredible moments we've both shared on and off the court have truly been unforgettable. You are all the best sisterhood I ever could have asked for. To my coaches thank you for pushing me to be my very best, not just as a player but as a person.
"With that said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and look forward to the next chapter of my journey," she added.
However, given some of Samuels' social media activity and it taking her a longer time than many other players to decide on a new school, there was some speculation that she could be returning to UConn after all.
But it's now clear that this is not the case, as Samuels announced on May 30 that she has committed to NC State.
A joint Instagram post from Samuels and the NC State women's basketball team showcased a graphic of her commitment, along with several photos of her wearing a Wolfpack jersey. The post was captioned, "Welcome to the Pack, Qadence 🐺 We have a playmaker coming to Raleigh!"
Several current (and former) Huskies players have reacted to this news. UConn guard Ashlynn Shade commented by writing, "Congrats Q! Happy for you!!"
Guard Morgan Cheli posted the announcement on her Instagram story and added, "🫶🫶". And former Huskies icon Nika Muhl, who played with Samuels in 2023-24 and is now with the Seattle Storm, commented, saying, "Congrats Q!!!!<3".
Clearly Samuels' former teammates are feeling happy for her in the wake of this transfer decision.