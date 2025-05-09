Fans Suspect Qadence Samuels Returning to UConn After Transfer Portal Entry
On April 11 (just five days after the UConn Huskies won the 2025 national title), UConn guard Qadence Samuels announced that she would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.
In an Instagram post announcing her decision, Samuels wrote, "To my teammates, thank you for always being there for me and for pushing me to become a better player. The incredible moments we've both shared on and off the court have truly been unforgettable. You are all the best sisterhood I ever could have asked for. To my coaches thank you for pushing me to be my very best, not just as a player but as a person.
"With that said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and look forward to the next chapter of my journey," she later added.
Fans didn't see this transfer coming from Samuels, but still wished her well. While many expected an announcement about where Samuels would transfer over the past few weeks, none has arrived.
Rather, because of Samuels' social media activity (particularly on her TikTok page) over the past few days, many fans believe she's now staying (or at least desires to stay) at UConn.
Fans have noticed several things about her TikTok account: she supposedly put "UCONN WBB 27' 💙🤍" back in her bio after once taking it out, she has made several posts wearing UConn Huskies gear in the past several days, and one X user screenshotted her liking a comment that said, "is she really?? i hope so" in response to another comment that read, "She's staying 🙏🙏🙏".
Another fan cited their own speculation by writing on X, "Qadence shared Serah’s announcement. She really didn’t wanna leave lol."
"Q*DENCE SAMUELS IS NOT LEAVING UCONN OMFFFFFFFFDDDDDDD," a third post wrote.
It's important to reiterate that this is all merely speculation, and Samuels herself has not officially declared that she's returning to UConn. It's also uncertain whether Geno Auriemma would welcome her back, even if Samuels did want to return.
Regardless, it seems apparent that Samuels intends to return to UConn if the program will have her.