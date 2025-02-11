UConn's Geno Auriemma Flexes His Philadelphia Eagles Fandom After Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles secured the second Super Bowl championship of their franchise's history on February 9 when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22.
Several of the top women's college basketball coaches are massive Eagles fans. One of these is South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley, who posted an X video of her dancing in celebration while wearing a giant Eagles hat in the wake of their Super Bowl LIX win, just hours after her team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns.
Another fellow hardcore Eagles fan and college basketball coaching legend is UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma. Soon after Auriemma was born in Italy, his family migrated to Norristown, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb outside of Philadelphia where Auriemma spent the rest of his childhood.
This is where his Eagles fandom began. And this is why Auriemma was right to flex his fandom during the Huskies' February 10 practice.
The UConn Huskies women's basketball X account posted a picture of Auriemma walking around during practice wearing an Eagles jersey with the caption, "The only green we allow at practice".
From this photo angle, it's impossible to know which player's name is on the back of Auriemma's jersey (if there is one). But considering it's No. 26 — which is the number that star running back Saquon Barkley wears — it's safe to assume that it's a Barkley jersey, despite seemingly being a throwback colorway.
Auriemma and Staley's teams square off on February 16, in a matchup between the top two teams in the latest NCAAW NET Rankings. Regardless of whose team wins, both coaches will probably still be flying high about their favorite NFL team winning the Super Bowl.