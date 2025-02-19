UConn vs South Carolina, LSU vs Texas NCAA Women's Basketball Games Net Big Audiences

#NCAAWBB fans TUNED IN for Sunday's ABC doubleheader 🤯



🏀 3rd & 4th most-watched regular season WCBB games all-time on ESPN platforms

🏀 Most-watched regular season women's @CollegeGameDay since '10

🏀 UConn-South Carolina: 1.8M avg. viewers

🏀 LSU-Texas: 1.7M avg. viewers pic.twitter.com/4l9GKdo0tq