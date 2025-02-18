Women's Fastbreak On SI

Azzi Fudd Details Surging Confidence to ESPN After UConn's South Carolina Rout

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd spoke about how good she is feeling on the court amid her recent scorching-hot shooting streak.

Grant Young

Feb 12, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts after her three point basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts after her three point basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced arguably the most impressive performance of the 2024-25 NCAA season on Sunday when they blew the South Carolina Gamecocks out on their home court by a score of 87-58.

Azzi Fudd was the top performer for the Huskies, as she finished the win with 28 points (including 18 in the third quarter) while going 6-10 from three-point range. After the outing, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma discussed Fudd's game by saying, "This was a big moment for her. It really goes a long way towards pushing her forward. I'm sure she had some doubts of, do I still have it in me? So I was really proud of her."

Fudd was interviewed on ESPN on February 17, and spoke about the confidence she has been feeling of late.

"I mean, my confidence right now is definitely through the roof," Fudd said when asked about her confidence, per an X post from @aysiacchanell. "But I think it's all a courtesy of my teammates. They got me those open looks, they gave me great passes, set me great screens."

She later added, "Clearly right now, my shot is falling. And I think having that confidence and having teammates that also have that confidence in me. I missed shots the first half, and just hearing that reassurance from them... having that confidence from my teammates is something I wouldn't trade."

It's awesome to see Fudd find her shooting form after all the adversity she has faced in her college career to this point. And UConn fans are hoping she can keep it rolling as her team enters March.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News