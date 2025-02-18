Azzi Fudd Details Surging Confidence to ESPN After UConn's South Carolina Rout
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced arguably the most impressive performance of the 2024-25 NCAA season on Sunday when they blew the South Carolina Gamecocks out on their home court by a score of 87-58.
Azzi Fudd was the top performer for the Huskies, as she finished the win with 28 points (including 18 in the third quarter) while going 6-10 from three-point range. After the outing, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma discussed Fudd's game by saying, "This was a big moment for her. It really goes a long way towards pushing her forward. I'm sure she had some doubts of, do I still have it in me? So I was really proud of her."
Fudd was interviewed on ESPN on February 17, and spoke about the confidence she has been feeling of late.
"I mean, my confidence right now is definitely through the roof," Fudd said when asked about her confidence, per an X post from @aysiacchanell. "But I think it's all a courtesy of my teammates. They got me those open looks, they gave me great passes, set me great screens."
She later added, "Clearly right now, my shot is falling. And I think having that confidence and having teammates that also have that confidence in me. I missed shots the first half, and just hearing that reassurance from them... having that confidence from my teammates is something I wouldn't trade."
It's awesome to see Fudd find her shooting form after all the adversity she has faced in her college career to this point. And UConn fans are hoping she can keep it rolling as her team enters March.