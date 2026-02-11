Unrivaled Drops Surprise Angel Reese Announcement

It turns out the rumors were true, as Unrivaled announced the surprise return of Angel Reese to Rose BC on Wednesday morning.

This was revealed through a short and simple release that read:

"2025 Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese has agreed to a new deal with the league for the remainder of the 2026 season. Reese will make her return to Rose BC on February 20 for the club’s matchup against Hive BC."

Reese was a participant during the 3-on-3 league's inaugural season as a member of Rose BC. Her Unrivaled campaign was cut short due to injury but the Rose squad did go on to capture the championship.

Now Reese brings her star power back to Unrivaled as a marquee acquisition midseason.

Unrivaled Had Teased Reese's Return

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Fans began speculating about Reese's potential return to Unrivaled since a trade was announced Monday morning.

The move happened in the wake of Aari McDonald being ruled out for the season and involved several clubs.

Breeze BC landed point guard Courtney Williams from Vinyl BC, Vinyl BC received guard Saniya Rivers from Hive BC, and forward Azurá Stevens went from Rose BC to Hive BC. This left Rose BC missing a player, with a hole in the frontcourt.

The social media teases then began regarding who would fill the open spot for the Rose squad and many started speculating, as it turns out correctly, that it would be Reese who would step in. And she will return to action in just over a week.

Unrivaled Receives Boost Amid Second Season

Mar 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Rose BC guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks on after scoring against the Vinyl BC during the fourth quarter of the Unrivaled Championship game at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The return of Reese should serve as a big boost for Unrivaled. The league has struggled in the viewership department in its second campaign, but is fresh off setting the attendance record for a regular season women's professional basketball game after a tour stop in Philadelphia.

The addition of the Chicago Sky star should help to build momentum heading into the league's 1-on-1 tournament, which was its most watched event a season ago.

Reese is obviously one of the biggest stars in the sport and it has been a good while since her fans have seen her on the court. She did participate in USA Basketball training camp in December, but before that, she last played for the Sky in a WNBA game on September 3.

But now, Reese is once again, Unrivaled.

