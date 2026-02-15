Unrivaled Inspires Jaylen Brown to Challenge NBA All-Stars in 1-on-1

Unrivaled's second annual 1-on-1 tournament that features elite WNBA talent tipped off Wednesday where 32 players are competing for their share of a $300,000 prize pool. It has featured top young and veteran players like Paige Bueckers, Aliyah Boston, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum.

The tournament brings heavy excitement for participants and viewers alike with its 'make-it-take-it' rules format that creates nonstop, fast action. The player pool has also helped to produce some star-studded head-to-head matchups.

It's been a needed source of entertainment for everyone given the current state of professional women's basketball with discussions of a CBA agreement still dragging on leaving the start of the WNBA season in jeopardy.

The tournament provides players the opportunity to showcase their skills on a broader stage with nowhere to hide their weaknesses. Thus far, it hasn't disappointed with its thrilling and physical match-ups.

Boston Celtics Star Has Taken Notice of Unrivaled's 1-on-1 Tournament

Unrivaled's tournament has drawn the attention of many basketball enthusiasts. During NBA All-Star weekend events, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown disclosed that he is one of them, stating that he is a "big fan" of the style of play and has taken in a lot of the 1-on-1 tournament in his spare time.

"I actually love watching. It reminds of the purity of the game," he said.

Jaylen Brown on being a fan of the @Unrivaledwbb 1-on-1 tournament 🏀 pic.twitter.com/1gt3vSzYbQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2026

He also expressed admiration for how Unrivaled's tournament forces players to play both sides of the court. Offensive and defensive skills are on full display making it difficult for players to play solely into their strengths and hide on the court at times like during a regular 5-on-5 game.

Brown even called out his colleagues, challenging them to 1-on-1 competition.

"You can do it like boxing, call the guy out, challenge some people. There's some people I'd love to challenge. Some people that's here this weekend I'd love to challenge. All of them, Luka, Shai, Brunson, Donovan. I challenge all them guys 1-on-1," Brown added.

Just last season, the NBA saw it's second lowest All-Star viewership in the league's history, down 13% from the year prior. With the recent decline in popularity, perhaps Brown isn't too far off the mark when finding a way to draw fans back in.

It remains to be seen if the league will follow his advice and take a cue from Unrivaled as a way to bring interest back to All-Star festivities—but Brown has already issued his challenges regardless.

