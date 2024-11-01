Unrivaled President Sets the Record Straight About Players Being 'Under One Roof'
The Unrivaled women's basketball league has been making a lot of noise in recent days. Especially on Thursday, when Minnesota Lynx superstar and Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier took to social media to announce that the league is expanding its roster from 30 players to 36.
Soon after this expansion news broke, Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston's inclusion in Unrivaled was announced.
And at about that same time, a bombshell report came out that Boston's Fever teammate Caitlin Clark, "is leaning '60/40' to saying 'yes'," to playing in the league, after Unrivaled has made various recruiting efforts toward her in recent weeks.
In the Sportico article that disclosed Clark's apparent change of heart, Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell (who is also Collier's husband), was quoted saying, "We’re always going to have a roster spot for Caitlin Clark."
An interview that Bazzell conducted on the Profluence Sports podcast earlier this week also made waves on social media Thursday, as he said of the league, "We're going to create a level of access that fans haven't seen before.
"You know, our players are together, all of them under one roof, for 10 straight weeks," he added.
Bazzell saying that the Unrivaled players would be "under one roof" sparked a ton of buzz about whether the players would be living together, and whether this behind-the-scenes content he's alluding to would resemble that of a reality TV show.
Despite the excitement Bazzell's comment caused, he took to social media Thursday night to get the record straight about what his comment meant.
"To be clear 'under one roof' means playing in one arena and utilizing the same practice facility. Happy Halloween 🎃," Bazzell wrote on X.
Therefore, fans won't get to see the world's best female basketball players all living together this winter. Still, though, the content that Unrivaled is sure to produce will capture a ton of attention and interest — especially if Caitlin Clark is part of it.