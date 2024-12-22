Unrivaled Surprises With Huge Trade Before First Games Take Place
We are now less than one month away from the start of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, which tips off in Miami, Florida on January 17.
While the 36-player Unrivaled rosters haven't been finalized (there is still one more "wild card" player to be announced), that hasn't stopped a three-team trade from being made, which SB Nation's Noa Dalzell reported on Saturday evening.
"The Laces are trading Courtney Williams to the Lunar Owls in exchange for Natasha Cloud. Then, the Laces are trading Cloud and the final wildcard spot to the Phantom, in exchange for Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes," Dalzell wrote in a December 21 article.
"As a result of the three-team trade, the Laces, Lunar Owls, and Phantom will all have new rosters," she added before detailing the updated rosters as a result of the trade.
Dalzell then noted in a subsequent X post, "None of these stars’ WNBA teams are impacted — these are just changes in Unrivaled rosters!"
It's currently unclear who exactly executed the three-team trade (whether it was the team's coaches or the front office), nor what reason it was made for. Regardless, fans are surprised about the trade taking place; if only because they didn't know Unrivaled was capable of making trades in the first place.
"I did not realize they could even do trades," wrote X user Harrison Faigen.
Another X user added, "Unrivaled doing trades?? 👀🍿".
Perhaps this added layer of intrigue will additional excitement for Unrivaled, which has already done a fascinating job of capturing the women's basketball community's attention before opening tip-off next month.