USA Coach Kara Lawson Credits 'Dynamic' Impact of Caitlin Clark

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark wasted no time picking up where she left off 239 days ago. It was then when she last competed in a basketball game for the Indiana Fever and her long awaited return occurred Wednesday night during the opening round of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament as a member of USA's senior national team.

Her return came in familiar fashion as she finished with a double-double tallying 17 points and 12 assists in USA's convincing 110-46 win over Senegal. Not to many's surprise, she was also near perfect from three-point range hitting 4-of-5 attempts. When she drained her first basket it was almost as though all of the nerves disappeared and she was locked in, something fans from around the world have been waiting eight months for.

Clark's 12 assists speak to her selflessness when it comes to involving her teammates. Her just being in the game draws so much attention but it's her capability to set her teammates up for success that is truly an unsung part of her game.

"I think I was just trying to get everybody else involved," Clark said per FIBA Basketball.

"I know that's what I can kind of bring this team, you know, getting easy shots for everybody else. That's what I take a lot of pride in. I just want to make it easy for everybody else. And I know that's what Coach Kara wants too," she added.

Although early, it would appear that playing with a new set of teammates hasn't flawed Clark's on-court chemistry in any way. She has always been one of the best at playing into her teammate's strengths.

Caitlin and Rhyne connection has been amazing pic.twitter.com/mLVcrVMZjr — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) March 11, 2026

Kara Lawson Praises Caitlin Clark's Playmaking

Although it came to many's attention that Caitlin Clark was not in the starting lineup in her USA debut, it didn't phase her game in any way. Her impressive performance and ability to quickly generate points is really what got the momentum going. USA head coach Kara Lawson even credited Clark with being the engine of a high-powered offense.

Lawson knows a thing or two about bringing on elite talent. She was an assistant coach for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Clark has complimented Lawson's energy and passion that she brings. It's not the easiest thing for a player with Clark's talent to step onto a new team that has so much depth.

"With Caitlin she brings this dynamic play to the offensive end, that goes without saying. And as much as she is dynamic as a scorer she's one of the most dynamic playmakers in the world as well," Lawson said.

Kara Lawson speaks about Caitlin Clark’s performance pic.twitter.com/2dNhep4OtA — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) March 12, 2026

"I thought Caitlin's playmaking ability really kind of got us going, we got into a nice rhythm in that second quarter, and scored a lot of points," she added.

Lawson also credited Clark's ability to adjust to playing alongside other elite players given the depth that USA has. What makes this quick build of chemistry more impressive is the downtime she had given the injuries she faced costing her eight months of competition. Clark's balance between efficient playmaking and scoring left her head coach proud following her big debut.