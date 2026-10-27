Veronica Burton's 'Sick' Advice to Valkyries Fans Hits on Absurd WNBA Finals Game 6

The Golden State Valkyries won Game 5 of the WNBA Finals by a score of 64-55 on Monday night. This means that Golden State is one win away from capturing the franchise's first WNBA championship in its second year of existence.

However, if the Valkyries manage to secure the WNBA championship during Game 6 on Thursday, it will come in the middle of their fan base's workday.

Because of scheduling conflicts with Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Game 6 is scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. That's 9:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

Valkyries star Veronica Burton (who finished tied with a team-high 13 points along with eight rebounds, three assists, and four blocks in the Game 5 win) had the perfect advice to Golden State fans when asked about this absurd start time after Monday's game.

"Call in sick. I recommend it," Burton said, per an X post from Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile.

Veronica Burton's message to Valkyries fans as the franchise attempts to clinch its first title on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. PT:



(via @AnnieCostabile) pic.twitter.com/Cz5HmXgIf2 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 27, 2026

How Did Game 6 of the WNBA Finals Become a Matinee?

Unfortunately, arenas and game start times have been one of the biggest storylines throughout these WNBA Finals.

This is because the Dream's typical home arena, the Gateway Center Arena, only fits about 3,500 people, which simply does not suffice for a WNBA Finals game.

In fact, it does not suffice for any postseason game, which is why the Dream have played all of their playoff contests at State Farm Arena (the Atlanta Hawks' home venue that has about a 17,000 capacity and where the Dream will play all of their home games, starting next season).

But because of a concert and several Hawks home games, State Farm Arena was booked when the Dream were supposed to play their three WNBA Finals home games.

So far, the league has navigated this by moving the date of Game 3 and moving the time of Game 4. And they're doing the latter once again for Game 6, turning the biggest game of the year into a matinee so the Hawks can still play at the same arena later that night.

This might make for a fun field trip for lucky young Dream fans in Atlanta. Outside of that, this new schedule doesn't benefit any fans—especially those in California, who will have to celebrate the Valkyries' WNBA championship while on their lunch break at work if Golden State gets a win on Thursday.

But Golden State won't be complaining if they can capture a championship.