Will Caitlin Clark Start for Team USA vs Hungary? Kara Lawson Answers

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2026 FIBA World Cup regarding Team USA was what Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's role would be.

Clark is of course the highest profile player in the sport and she has had an outstanding WNBA season to this point. However, it wasn't too much of a surprise when she came off the bench in the tournament opener given this is her first appearance with the senior national team in World Cup play.

Veteran Chelsea Gray has been the starter at point guard instead. That has been the case for Team USA's first three games. But since Gray has struggled and Clark leads the team in assists and plus/minus, some had at least wondered whether a change could be made to the starting lineup going into the quarterfinals, when the U.S. faces Hungary early Thursday morning (at least for American viewers).

Well, coach Kara Lawson has now answered that question and a change doesn't appear imminent.

"Our starting group's done a really good job of getting us off to good starts. Rotationally game-to-game we could change things, but I like where we are right now," Lawson said when asked whether she is considering moving Clark into the starting lineup, per a video from Outkick.

Caitlin Clark will remain on the Team USA bench as coach Kara Lawson refuses to mess with her starting five.



“I like where we are right now.”



🎥:@JackThompsonFOX pic.twitter.com/Nc0vKL0djS — OutKick (@Outkick) September 9, 2026

Lawson had the same, "I like where we are right now," response when asked the same question about Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers.

Reese and Bueckers have both been very productive, along with Clark, in their minutes off the bench, and the second unit lineup combinations have been statistically superior to the starters.

Clark Actually Leads Team USA in Minutes

The question about the starting lineup is a fair one given how Gray has fared so far in the World Cup. She is averaging just 3.7 points and 1 assist in 16.5 minutes a game. Kahleah Copper has also struggled in the starting unit, scoring 5.3 points on 21.4% shooting.

However, the starting status hasn't been directly correlated with actual time on the floor, though most of the starting group did finish the lone tight game against Italy.

Overall, Clark is leading the team in total minutes and minutes per game. While Breanna Stewart is the only starter averaging more minutes than Bueckers. Copper and Jackie Young have gotten slightly more burn than Reese, but she is right behind them in minutes played.

Perhaps the bigger question will be who finishes games should Team USA be in competitive contests. But there will be a critical eye on how the starters do given the star power behind them.