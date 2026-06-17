WNBA All-Star Fan Vote Returns See Surprising Caitlin Clark Shift

The "early return" voting for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game was revealed on June 17. This is the fan voting portion of the WNBA All-Star Game, which factors into (but doesn't fully determine) which players earn a trip to the All-Star Game.

The biggest surprise of all is that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark isn't leading the fan vote. She currently has 253,602 votes, which puts her at fifth overall in voting.

The league vote-getter to this point is Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson, who has 308,249 votes. Dallas Wings star Piage Bueckers comes in at No. 2 overall, with 298,027 votes. Then came Clark's teammate, Fever star Aliyah Boston, at third overall with 282,186. Fourth overall was New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, who had 255,879 votes.

Top 10 (fan) vote getters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, per the league. pic.twitter.com/sC3Hl8spgf — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) June 17, 2026

This marks a significant shift from last year's All-Star early return voting, where Clark led all players with 515,993 votes, despite her having missed five games because of a quad injury to that point in the year.

Clark ultimately didn't compete in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game because of another lower-body injury. Although she was a top vote-getter and was a team captain for the All-Star Game alongside Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return Isn't Reason to Stress

While this stark difference in voting for Clark is somewhat surprising (especially considering how good of a season she has been having), the bottom line is that it isn't going to impact her making the 2026 WNBA All-Star team, which is what ultimately matters most.

For one, she's still fifth in voting, which puts her well in position to secure a spot on the team. Plus, these are just the early returns. Fan voting is still underway, and when Clark's fan base catches on to where she's at in the voting, they're almost certainly going to step their efforts up considerably.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Clark experience a massive surge in voting and perhaps either lead or be close to it by the time the next voting returns arrive.

Plus, fan votes aren't the only factor in determining who plays in the game. They make up for 50% of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% of the vote, respectively. In other words, Clark will have no issues earning her place in this year's All-Star Game.

What's perhaps more interesting is whether Clark will end up as one of the top two vote-getters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, as she was in 2025. Just like last year, the players with the two most votes will be named team captains and get to draft their squad.

If Clark isn't included in the top two, it will be very interesting to see which player picks her.