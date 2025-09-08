WNBA Executive Makes Telling Angel Reese Chicago Sky Trade Prediction

A comment that Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made when speaking with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune for a September 3 article has sent shockwaves throughout the women's basketball community.

Reese was quoted in the article as saying, “I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year." She went on to note that she expects the front office to do much more in adding "great players" in free agency this upcoming offseason than they did one year ago, and that she's going to do everything she can to help attract those types of players to Chicago.

She later conveyed that if things don't work out like she wants them to (such as the front office not bringing elite players to the franchise or the Sky struggling once again in 2026, like they have for Reese's first two WNBA seasons), she would have no problem leaving the team in favor of some other organization that's more committed to winning.

There have already been multiple ramifications to Reese's comments. Even after she apologized for what she said later that day, Sky players have expressed their frustration with her words, and the 23-year-old was suspended for the first half of the team's September 7 game because of comments were deemed "detrimental" to the team.

WNBA Execeutive Asserts Angel Reese Should Leave Chicago Sky

These comments have inspired a lot of trade rumors and discussion. And one WNBA executive went so far as to make a strong prediction about Reese's future in Chicago, which was revealed in a September 8 article in the DallasHoopsJournal.

“She needs to get the hell out of there,” the WNBA executive said of Reese. “Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league. You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see.

“I think Chicago will try to trade her this offseason, but if they don’t, she should request a trade," they added.

Given that this article came from a Dallas-based publication, many fans are speculating that the anonymous executive is actually Dallas Wings GM, Curt Miller. But who the executive is doesn't matter as much as their comments about how Chicago will try to trade Reese this offseason.

It will be fascinating whether this prediction comes true, and where Reese might end up if a deal does get done. What's for sure is that Reese has proven her skills on the court would make her a valuable asset to every WNBA team.

