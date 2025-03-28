WNBA Fans at Odds Over Sheryl Swoopes' Caitlin Clark, Fever Sentiment
Much has already been said about Sheryl Swoopes' past commentary (or lack thereof) on Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
While there's no doubt that Swoopes was hesitant to give Clark her flowers in the past, this has shifted significantly over the past several months. This was proven by her praising Clark's Nike contract in February and talking about respecting Clark's decision to turn down the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend's three-point contest offer.
This string of recent praise continued with a March 27 interview with @espnW, where Swoopes said, "The team that I feel made the biggest moves, maybe the best moves, that would be the Indiana Fever. I think the Indiana Fever went from just being in the playoffs last season to potentially winning a championship."
She later added, "How much stronger Caitlin got in the offseason, you know she was in the gym working on her game. This Indiana Fever team, they have put the pieces together in this offseason, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do."
An X user reposted this video with the caption, "sheryl swoopes says the fever could win the title this season 🫢".
There have been several prevailing reactions from fans, including some in denial about Swoopes' showing of respect.
"This has to be AI," one fan wrote.
Another added, "Is she okay?"
Other fans are joking Swoopes has a more malicious intent, writing, "This lady is jinxing us big time. Please make her stop. Talk about your Wings."
"she jinxing us 💔💔," wrote another.
Although many fans are just glad to see Swoopes being willing to speak highly of Clark and the Fever.
"I’m ok with this. I will criticize when she’s unfair, but I will praise when she is," Ken Swift wrote.
"Wow, hey it's growth anyone can change and shouldn't be completely handcuffed to their past actions. Great take Sheryl. Respect," added another.
Now the question becomes whether Swoopes' sentiment will prove true.