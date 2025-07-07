WNBA Fans Sense Fever Shade in Cheryl Reeve's Viral All-Star Complaint

The complete rosters for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game have been revealed over the past couple of days. The ten starters were announced a few days ago, while the reserves (which comprise the rest of the All-Star teams) were revealed on July 6.

The Minnesota Lynx have been the WNBA's best team by a long shot this season, as they currently boast a 17-2 record and have an undefeated 11-0 record at home, as their July 1 loss to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship doesn't count toward their record. However, their only players competing in the All-Star Game are Napheesa Collier (who is a team captain alongside Caitlin Clark) and Courtney Williams, who was named as a reserve.

Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve expressed frustration about this when speaking when the media after her team's July 6 win over the Chicago Sky, saying, “I don’t know why only Phee and Courtney are all stars when you have the best team in the league by a few games," per an X post from Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage.

"There are teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars. Historically, teams at the top get a minimum of three, often times four. So really disappointing... We are disappointed in the coach's voting with regard to their selections for All-Stars," she added.

Cheryl Reeve on Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier being the only Lynx allstars



The only two teams with three WNBA All-Stars this season are the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm. Therefore, some fans are feeling like Reeve was throwing shade Indiana's way with her comment about teams with three All-Stars.

"I hope she's not shading the team that blew them out in the commissioner's cup," one fan wrote, referencing the Fever's 74-59 win over the Lynx on July 1.

Another fan wrote, "Maybe going 0-1 against the team below you in the Commissioner’s Cup didn’t help".

"Welp. She gonna be really mad when she’s coaching the 3 Fever players 😭😂," added a third, as Reeve will be the head coach of Caitlin Clark's All-Star team (and Clark is expected to draft her Fever teammates).

it will be interesting to see how Reeve and Clark interact over the All-Star weekend, which takes place on the Fever's home court.

