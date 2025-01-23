WNBA Insider Reports Jewell Loyd Out of Offseason Picture for Chicago Sky
The Chicago Sky's offseason decisions will prove pivotal to their team's success next season.
The front office's decision to not extend a qualifying offer to guard Chennedy Carter (who was their leading scorer last season) thus making her a free agent sent a clear message that Chicago is prioritizing players who are a fit both on and off the court this offseason.
One player who has been linked to Chicago across her career because of her Illinois roots is Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, who was the WNBA's leading scorer during the 2023 regular season. And since Loyd requested a trade out of the Seattle Storm back in December, the Sky initially seemed like an obvious potential fit for her.
However, Chicago Sun-Times reporter and WNBA insider Annie Costabile revealed that Loyd coming home to Chicago is highly unlikely in a January 23 article.
"Storm guard Jewell Loyd requested a trade out of Seattle — where she’s spent her entire WNBA career — in December. The idea of a homecoming for the Lincolnwood product seemed enticing for many, but in the month since that request was made, talks between the Storm and Sky have cooled substantially, according to multiple league sources," Costabile wrote.
"The expectation is that Loyd will not land in Chicago."
Costabile later added, "Two-time WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot is Pagliocca’s top target to fill the point guard position. If he’s unable to land her, the Sky have solid options in Lindsay Allen and Moriah Jefferson if she can stay healthy. Finding a strong shooting guard and small forward needs to be Pagliocca’s top priority in an effort to land Vandersloot, and even if they don’t.
"Some interesting possibilities worth considering include Dream guard Allisha Gray, Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Liberty guard/forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton," she continued. "Sparks guard/forward Rae Burrell isn’t necessarily worth trading the No. 3 pick for, but is a player Pagliocca could end up asking about."
While all of these players listed are compelling (especially Vandersloot, whose exceptional passing would benefit Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso), none of them would pack the same punch as Loyd this offseason.