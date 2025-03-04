Women's Fastbreak On SI

WNBA Insiders Note Reason DeWanna Bonner Chose Fever Over Lynx and Mercury

Indiana Fever star DeWanna Bonner turned down two elite teams in free agency for a powerful reason.

Grant Young

Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner speaks during an introductory press conference Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner speaks during an introductory press conference Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever cemented themselves as 2025 WNBA championship contenders when they signed two-time WNBA champion and six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner in free agency earlier this offseason.

Not only will Bonner's exceptional on-court ability be an immediate difference maker for Indiana, but the veteran presence and leadership she'll bring to the locker room will provide a nice contrast to the youthful energy that stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston provide.

In a February 5 press release from the Fever, Bonner is quoted saying, “I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree."

There's no doubt that despite being 37 years old, Bonner was highly-sought after by many teams in free agency. And in a March 4 article from several writers of The Athletic, some of the teams she spurned in favor of the Fever (along with her reason for doing so) was revealed.

The article asserts that both the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx were very interested in signing Bonner (who spent the past five seasons with the Connecticut Sun) this offseason. The Mercury seemed like a favorite to secure her, if only because they traded for Bonner's fiancée and former Sun teammate Alyssa Thomas and because Bonner spent the first 10 seasons of her WNBA career there.

However, the article notes that Bonner ultimately decided to sign with Indiana in large part because she seemed to believe they had the best chances of competing for and winning a WNBA championship right now.

Hearing that Bonner sees Indiana's championship prospects as superior to the Mercury and the Lynx (who came agonizingly close to the 2024 WNBA championship) must be music to Fever fans' ears.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News