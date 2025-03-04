WNBA Insiders Note Reason DeWanna Bonner Chose Fever Over Lynx and Mercury
The Indiana Fever cemented themselves as 2025 WNBA championship contenders when they signed two-time WNBA champion and six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner in free agency earlier this offseason.
Not only will Bonner's exceptional on-court ability be an immediate difference maker for Indiana, but the veteran presence and leadership she'll bring to the locker room will provide a nice contrast to the youthful energy that stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston provide.
In a February 5 press release from the Fever, Bonner is quoted saying, “I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree."
There's no doubt that despite being 37 years old, Bonner was highly-sought after by many teams in free agency. And in a March 4 article from several writers of The Athletic, some of the teams she spurned in favor of the Fever (along with her reason for doing so) was revealed.
The article asserts that both the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx were very interested in signing Bonner (who spent the past five seasons with the Connecticut Sun) this offseason. The Mercury seemed like a favorite to secure her, if only because they traded for Bonner's fiancée and former Sun teammate Alyssa Thomas and because Bonner spent the first 10 seasons of her WNBA career there.
However, the article notes that Bonner ultimately decided to sign with Indiana in large part because she seemed to believe they had the best chances of competing for and winning a WNBA championship right now.
Hearing that Bonner sees Indiana's championship prospects as superior to the Mercury and the Lynx (who came agonizingly close to the 2024 WNBA championship) must be music to Fever fans' ears.