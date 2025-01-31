WNBA Legend Rebecca Lobo Reveals Verdict on Fever Title Chances After Latest Move
The Indiana Fever had a clear top priority when it came to their acquisitions this WNBA offseason.
That move was re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell, which they got done on January 29. Once it was guaranteed that Mitchell would be coming back to the Fever for their 2025 campaign, Indiana's front office could pivot to signing other free agents that would help round out their roster as they look to become WNBA Championship contenders.
And their next big move has been made, as ESPN's Alexa Philippou made a January 31 X post that wrote, "Breaking: Three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard will sign with the Indiana Fever as a free agent, sources told ESPN
"The former DPOY and 2x-time All-Star returns to the franchise that drafted her, bolstering the Fever's frontcourt and bringing veteran experience".
Given that their roster is filled with young talent, adding a veteran presence like Howard is a fantastic move on many fronts.
And soon after the move was announced, WNBA icon Rebecca Lobo made her opinion of it extremely clear with an X post.
"Howard is a great addition for the @IndianaFever. They are one strategic signing away from contending for a title this year. (DeWanna Bonner would be perfect there. Eager to see where she ends up.)"
Lobo mentioning both Howard and Bonner (both of whom we included in our Top 5 Fever Free Agency Targets list) makes a ton of sense and would make the Fever a formidable force.
But will Bonner be okay with no longer playing with her fiancée Alyssa Thomas, as they were on the Connecticut Sun together before Thomas recently joined the Phoenix Mercury? If the Fever can convince Bonner to come to Indianapolis, they'll immediately become championship favorites.