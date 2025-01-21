WNBA Reporter Indicates Satou Sabally Doesn't Prefer Indiana Fever in Free Agency
When speaking with the media on January 9, Dallas Wings superstar Satou Sabally declared that she has played her final game with that franchise and will be looking to play for a new team in free agency this offseason.
Even since the 2024 WNBA regular season, fans and media members have been linking Sabally to the Indiana Fever. She seems like she would be a perfect fit for a franchise that has elite guard play in Caitlin Clark and an exceptionally talented post player in Aliyah Boston but lacks a bona fide offensive threat on the wing.
However, The Athletic's WNBA reporter Sabreena Merchant doesn't seem to share that same sentiment, which she revealed in a January 21 article.
"There also isn’t a perfect fit for what the Fever require in this free agency class, unless they can trade for Sabally. She could toggle between playing the three and four, providing the necessary defense and spacing to surround Clark and Boston," Merchant wrote.
"It’s risky to trade for Sabally for one season, and talk around the league is that Indiana is not one of Sabally’s preferred markets. If I were in the Fever front office, I would still offer Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith and a pick for Sabally, but I would understand the reticence."
At another point in the article, Merchant suggests that she believesSabally will sign with the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty, citing the fact that her college teammate and close friend Sabrina Ionescu and her sister Nyara are both rostered in New York.
While Merchant's sentiment makes sense, Fever fans are surely hoping that Sabally's potential preference for a bigger market than Indiana is something she can overcome.