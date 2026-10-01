WNBA Rulebook Shows A’ja Wilson Should Have Been Ejected vs Fever

Las Vegas Aces star center A'ja Wilson entered the stands to confront an Indiana Fever fan who was pointing at her during the Aces and Fever's playoff game on Tuesday.

Wilson should have been ejected for doing so, according to the WNBA rules.

The 2026 WNBA Rulebook (Rule 12A, Section V) states, "A player, coach or trainer must be ejected for: Deliberately entering the stands other than as a continuance of play".

Elsewhere in the rulebook, it is explicitly stated that the first row of seats marks the start of the stands.

Therefore, once Wilson walked past the first row of seats to confront the fan (who was sitting several rows back), she should have automatically been ejected from the game.

A'ja Wilson on the heated exchange with a fan on the baseline.



Wilson was assessed a technical foul and the fan was removed from their seat. pic.twitter.com/woeXm06Lic — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2026

Ultimately, Wilson (who received a technical foul) not getting ejected right when that moment happened didn't impact the game's outcome, because the Fever still ended up winning. But if Las Vegas came back and won with Wilson on the court, this mistake would have been much greater.

The league has said it is reviewing the incident, but it's highly unlikely that Wilson will be suspended after the fact. That would constitute a massive advantage for the Fever ahead of Game 3 on Thursday and would make this already controversial moment even bigger in hindsight.

Still, the WNBA's own rulebook proved that the referee's had justification for tossing Wilson on the spot.

A'ja Wilson Confrontation Clips Are Being Deleted From Social Media

Another strange element to this story is what has happened in the confrontation's aftermath. Numerous social media account who posted clips of Wilson engaging with the Fever fan have had their videos deleted.

League wasn’t happy about those A’ja clips 😭 pic.twitter.com/VkKpNZEbte — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 30, 2026

That incident along with much of the footage from the third quarter on has been hit with a copyright claim. It isn't clear what was trying to be accomplished by having these clips wiped, but the timing is certainly suspect. There are still plenty of videos circulating of the confrontation, and some accounts (like ESPN) got to keep their post up.

It would appear that the clips showing the game's official broadcast feed were what was removed, while alternate angles of the confrontation that fans posted were allowed to remain.

This isn't something the league typically does, even when moments go as viral as this one with Wilson did. This, combined with them not ejecting Wilson during the game, is not a good look.

Regardless, this whole storyline makes the winner-take-all Game 3 between Las Vegas and Indiana on Thursday even more compelling.