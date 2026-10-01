Sophie Cunningham Pokes Fun at A'ja Wilson Incident With Cheeky 'Point' Post

One of the biggest stories in sports over the past day was the incident involving Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and an Indiana Fever fan during Tuesday night's playoff game.

The fan was under the basket and pointing at Wilson after she got tangled up with Cunningham, which prompted a foul call on Cunningham.

Wilson took exception to this, going over to the fan and getting in his face. The fan was removed from his seat but was then allowed to return to his seat before the game ended. Indiana reviewed the incident then issued a statement saying, "We had security look into it. There was found no violation of code of fan conduct. Therefore the fan was allowed back in. So, we consider that matter closed."

Angle from the stands showing full view of A'ja Wilson’s altercation with fan in Indiana, via @ericaf455:pic.twitter.com/Lrr84W8eI1 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 30, 2026

Wilson, who picked up a technical foul for the confrontation, had a postgame rant talking about how she viewed the finger point as a sign of disrespect.

IIf I see a man come at me, taking steps towards me and pointing at me, I don't give a damn what you said, I don't give a damn how you said it. That is unacceptable," is part of what Wilson said postgame.

Many in the sports media world feel like Wilson overreacted to the finger point, given that was the extent of what the fan did.

Cunningham weighed in on the discourse surrounding this point in a way only Sophie Cunningham could with a TikTok video on Wednesday.

Cunningham was lying back on a couch and said, "Not trying to be dramatic at all. Like, seriously. I was just here having my morning coffee, and what a damn comeback year for the point! Who would have ever thought—just who would have ever thought?" Cunningham said with a laugh while holding her coffee.

Sophie Cunningham making fun of A’ja Wilson on TikTok 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q7XoCGmK5w — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 30, 2026

Sophie Cunningham is Uniquely Suited to Troll A'ja Wilson Over Pointing Incident

Fever fans are well aware that the finger point is en vogue because of Cunningham. Her silent finger-point at DeWanna Bonner back in June was heard loud and clear throughout the sports world.

It remains to be seen whether this pointing incident will get as much traction as Cunningham's did. Sophie's video will certainly fuel it for a while longer.

It will likely also fuel Wilson, which is not what the Fever need heading into a winner-take-all Game 3 in Las Vegas on Thursday. Wilson and Cunningham also exchanged words at one point during Tuesday's game, and this video makes it even more likely that they'll have something to say to each other tomorrow night.

Time will tell whether Wilson's Aces squad or Cunningham's Fever team gets the last laugh on the court.