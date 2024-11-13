Caitlin Clark and Nelly Korda Swapped Jerseys Before Teeing Off at LPGA Golf Pro-Am
Caitlin Clark is clearly the number one attraction at the currently ongoing LPGA pro-am taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Clark has garnered nearly all the attention and headlines heading into The Annika after all. However, unlike when she takes the court, on the course she is far from being the number one player.
That honor belongs to Nelly Korda, who is ranked first in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Of course Clark has no delusions about her place in the pecking order off the tee. While she bluntly stated that her biggest motivator is to be the best at everything she does heading into the competition, she also admitted her golf game still needs plenty of work.
Regardless, Caitlin's presence at the event has led to tons of increased attention, so it made sense for there to be a photo opportunity before she played her first nine holes of the day alongside Korda.
A photo op that was executed to perfection in the form of a jersey swap between women's golf's top player and the biggest name in women's basketball. The duo posed together before getting started in an image shared by the LPGA and the Fever.
Clark is currently in action on the course and there has been an extra crowd around her as anticipated. But that didn't stop her first shot from going off without a hitch. Observers shall soon see how close the hoops superstar can get to par as her golfing journey continues amid much fanfare on the fairway.