How Does Angel Reese’s Record Trading Card Sale Compare to Caitlin Clark’s?

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky Angel Reese both recently hit their highest card sales ever. So how do they stack up to each other?
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) passes the ball to Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half against the USA Women's National Team at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
WNBA records are being smashed every which way you look––viewership numbers, attendance, and even trading card sales.

On July 25, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark set a new bar for women's trading cards when her 2024 Flawless Logowoman 1/1 rookie card sold for $660,000, breaking her own previous women’s sports card record of $366,000. 

Now, Angel Reese just hit her highest card sale ever at $30K, crushing her previous record of $8,500.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Smash Their Previous Trading Card Record Sales

Clark
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While still a significant uptick from her former record, many are noting the vast difference in market value brought in from Clark’s sale––with Sports Card Investor posting to their X account that the number is less than 5% of Clark’s final amount.

The pair were the most talked about players entering the WNBA in 2024, with a heavy rivalry narrative to back it––with their respective fanbases often getting into heated debates online about the overarching significance of each.

But while Clark and Reese both carry heavy weight in the WNBA space, when it comes to the bottom line, there is no one player in the league that comes close to the numbers Clark generates.

She is a next-level superstar whose gravity is felt not only on the court, but even when she’s off it. Clark has missed more than half of the 2025 season out with injuries, yet still possesses the influence to obliterate sale records. 

Hopefully, Clark can return to setting on court records in short order.

