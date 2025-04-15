WNBA Draft 2025: Ranking the Top 5 Slam Dunk Fits from the Orange Carpet
Monday’s WNBA Draft kicked off with a little fashion and a lot of flair as the incoming 2025 draftees swapped sweaty jerseys for bedazzled blazers during the league’s iconic Orange Carpet walk. Adding to the glam, legendary fashion brand Coach was announced as the WNBA’s first official fashion partner, guaranteeing the event had that coveted ‘it’ factor.
The athletes transitioned seamlessly from the court to the carpet, dazzling us in way more than just their Sunday best. Here are our top 5 rankings in the fit category.
5. Sonia Citron
The former Notre Dame guard graced the orange carpet wearing Coach. Originally she was going to don a dress, but said that she conferred with her friend and decided to shake things up last minute and rocked a custom blazer dress, mini skirt, and added the socks for an extra little kick. A fitting fit for the No. 3 pick by the Washington Mystics.
4. Aziaha James
Aziaha earns our Cool Girl Award, sporting an edgy low-cut blazer with custom embellishments, wide-leg shorts, and classic Oxfords, balanced perfectly with a playful twist of frilly socks. It was a mix of sharp and sweet that made quite a splash. That before the former NC State star was chosen by the Dallas Wings as the No.12 overall selection in the draft.
3. Hailey Van Lith
It was hard to rank HVL at number 3 as she came out absolutely serving prior to being taken by the Chicago Sky with the 11th pick. Like many of the other athletes, she too was wearing full custom Coach. “I wanted a little vintage timeless classic,” she told orange carpet host (and Los Angeles Sparks star) Rickea Jackson. Van Lith worked with Coach designers to rummage through some of the brands vintage pieces to put together the bombshell look. But her favorite part- the barrette in her hair.
2. Paige Bueckers
The No. 1 pick by the Wings graced the pre-draft event in a sparkling- and yes custom- oversized Coach suit. As for her input towards the look Bueckers remarked, “It was a group effort, we worked for the past week trying to put it together. I just told him I wanted something sparkly and a little bedazzled.” The UConn champion won again with her threads as she embarks on her professional career.
1. Kiki Iriafen
While Bueckers may have gone No. 1 in the draft to the Wings, the top spot on our fit list goes to Kiki Iriafen, who was selected fourth overall by the Mystics. She dazzled in a custom gold gown that left even orange carpet host Rickea Jackson “speechless.” Proud of her Nigerian roots, Iriafen was hands-on in the design process, teaming up with Nigerian designer Nneka Alexander to bring her vision to life. She wanted a leg slit, an asymmetrical top, and a corset, and the result was pure magic. Even Bueckers couldn’t help but give props, saying, “I think Kiki’s dress was fire.”