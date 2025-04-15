Women's Fastbreak On SI

WNBA Draft 2025: Ranking the Top 5 Slam Dunk Fits from the Orange Carpet

Here are the top 5 looks that lit up the Orange Carpet preceding the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Rosalina Lee

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Monday’s WNBA Draft kicked off with a little fashion and a lot of flair as the incoming 2025 draftees swapped sweaty jerseys for bedazzled blazers during the league’s iconic Orange Carpet walk. Adding to the glam, legendary fashion brand Coach was announced as the WNBA’s first official fashion partner, guaranteeing the event had that coveted ‘it’ factor.

The athletes transitioned seamlessly from the court to the carpet, dazzling us in way more than just their Sunday best. Here are our top 5 rankings in the fit category.

5. Sonia Citron

The former Notre Dame guard graced the orange carpet wearing Coach. Originally she was going to don a dress, but said that she conferred with her friend and decided to shake things up last minute and rocked a custom blazer dress, mini skirt, and added the socks for an extra little kick. A fitting fit for the No. 3 pick by the Washington Mystics.

4. Aziaha James

Aziaha earns our Cool Girl Award, sporting an edgy low-cut blazer with custom embellishments, wide-leg shorts, and classic Oxfords, balanced perfectly with a playful twist of frilly socks. It was a mix of sharp and sweet that made quite a splash. That before the former NC State star was chosen by the Dallas Wings as the No.12 overall selection in the draft.

3. Hailey Van Lith

It was hard to rank HVL at number 3 as she came out absolutely serving prior to being taken by the Chicago Sky with the 11th pick. Like many of the other athletes, she too was wearing full custom Coach. “I wanted a little vintage timeless classic,” she told orange carpet host (and Los Angeles Sparks star) Rickea Jackson. Van Lith worked with Coach designers to rummage through some of the brands vintage pieces to put together the bombshell look. But her favorite part- the barrette in her hair.

2. Paige Bueckers

The No. 1 pick by the Wings graced the pre-draft event in a sparkling- and yes custom- oversized Coach suit. As for her input towards the look Bueckers remarked, “It was a group effort, we worked for the past week trying to put it together. I just told him I wanted something sparkly and a little bedazzled.” The UConn champion won again with her threads as she embarks on her professional career.

1. Kiki Iriafen

While Bueckers may have gone No. 1 in the draft to the Wings, the top spot on our fit list goes to Kiki Iriafen, who was selected fourth overall by the Mystics. She dazzled in a custom gold gown that left even orange carpet host Rickea Jackson “speechless.” Proud of her Nigerian roots, Iriafen was hands-on in the design process, teaming up with Nigerian designer Nneka Alexander to bring her vision to life. She wanted a leg slit, an asymmetrical top, and a corset, and the result was pure magic. Even Bueckers couldn’t help but give props, saying, “I think Kiki’s dress was fire.”

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Home/Off Court