Sophie Cunningham Blasts 'Ignorant' Logan Paul Amid Record Pikachu Pokémon Card Sale

WWE superstar Logan Paul has been making unique headlines of late.

For one, Paul set a world record when selling a Pokémon Pikachu Illustrator card for an astonishing $16,492,000 at Goldin's Pokémon & TCG Auction on February 16.

This set a new record for the most expensive trading card ever being auctioned, as certified by Guinness World Records.

Logan Paul meets the man who bought his Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon Card for $16,492,000

Logan Paul meets the man who bought his Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon Card for $16,492,000

What's more, Logan Paul did an episode of "Impaulsive" at the Super Bowl with NFL legend Tom Brady, and Paul mentioned that he was being flown out to Saudi Arabia to compete in a flag football game with Brady.

"You know, I'm kind of, I'm actually a little worried for you. You're a good athlete, but these guys are on another level," Brady then said to Paul, per an X post from Brady.

This prompted Paul to start laughing out loud and say, "I am the highest level. I am the level."

"No, you're not the level, You're a good athlete," Brady said, to which Paul replied, "Great athlete. Can Saquon Barkley do a flip off the top rope?"

Fox broadcaster Tom Brady | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's cute. I love WWE, it's very cute. But honestly, this is real football. This is real competition," Brady added.

"I was an all-state linebacker. I rushed for 1,200 yards, 19 touchdowns, my senior year [of high school]," Paul then said.

This prompted Brady to say, "Well, let's see if you can still bring it. I mean, we all had a great past. I won seven Super Bowls, no one gives a s***. You know what matters? This game, March 21st... And I'm. glad you're finally gonna participate in a competition that matters!"

I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you're on my team you're going to be locked in, all out, and we're going to not just win... but dominate.

I do think @loganpaul has the right attitude and the effort will be…



— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 11, 2026

Granted, this was probably just good marketing and promotion from both sides. But that didn't keep fans from getting enraged about what Paul said about being an athlete to arguably the greatest football player of all time.

Sophie Cunningham Calls 'Ignorant' Logan Paul Out

When speaking about Logan Paul selling his rare Pokémon card during a February 17 episode of the "Show Me Something", Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham's co-host, West Wilson, paused the conversation and asked about whether anybody had seen what Logan Paul said to Tom Brady.

Cunningham responded by saying of Paul, "Dude, it's not the time [to rage bait when talking to Tom Brady]. Unless they gave Tom a heads up before, but it didn't really look like it. But, dude, it's so weird. Like, honestly, I don't like that, because it's discrediting yourself. Like, are you that dumb?"

"And I know that is probably clickbait. But still, do something else that's clickbait. Not that. You just sounds ignorant," Cunningham added about Paul.

Cunningham clearly hasn't appreciated what Paul is doing and saying lately.

