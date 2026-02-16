Logan Paul Sets World Record With Sale of Rare Pikachu Pokemon Card

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has set a new record for auctioning off the most expensive trading card ever, as certified by Guinness World Records.

Internationally renowned auction house Goldin closed its Pokémon & TCG Auction Monday morning with Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator card going for an astonishing $16,492,000.

“This is an historic night for not only the Pokémon community, it is an historic night for the entire collectible community,” said Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin. “We just keep showing there are no barriers. These key things that we all love and appreciate keep going up, keep setting records, and keep bringing people together.”

Originally, Paul agreed to personally visit the winning bidder and hand-deliver the card. However, AJ Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner of Solari Capital, was in the crowd the whole evening during bidding, meaning that Goldin was able to facilitate the transfer immediately following the auction’s close.

"This right here is what makes collecting so special–this hobby is unbelievably fun,” said Logan Paul after the sale. “I love the community aspect of it, getting to meet other collectors and connect over our shared passion. It has been amazing working on this with my friend Ken Goldin, who has changed Pokémon forever in such a great way.”

Other record-breaking trading card sales include:

Pokémon & TCG Auction | Goldin

● Logan Paul's World-Record-Holding Pikachu Illustrator - PSA GEM MT 10 - Pop 1 — Sold for $16,492,000 — Most Expensive Trading Card Ever

● 1999 Pokémon Base Set 1st Edition Holo #4 Charizard - Logan Paul Break - PSA GEM MT 10 — Sold for $954,808 — Highest-Selling Charizard of All Time

● 1996 Pokémon Japanese Base Set Holo Uncut Sheet (64 cards) — Sold for $613,801 — Highest-Selling Uncut Sheet of All Time

● 1999 Pokémon Base Set 1st Edition Factory-Sealed Booster Box (36 Packs) — Sold for $496,000 — Highest-Selling Pokémon Box of All Time

● 1998 Pokémon Japanese Promo Tamamushi University Prize #129 University Magikarp - BGS PRISTINE 10 - Pop 1 — Sold for $201,800 — All-Time Highest Sale for This Card

● 2000 Pokémon Team Rocket 1st Edition Booster Box Factory-Sealed Case (6 Boxes) — Sold for $198,400 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Item

● 2021 Pokémon Card Game 25th Anniversary Creatures: Corporate History Factory-Sealed Half Deck (30 Cards) — Sold for $187,550 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Item

● 2006 Pokémon EX Holon Phantoms Holo #104 Gold Star Pikachu - PSA GEM MT 10 - MBA Silver Diamond Certified — Sold for $148,800 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Card

● 1998 Nintendo Game Boy Pokémon Red Version (USA) Sealed Video Game - Made in Japan, E Rating (Solid), 83% Fiber, Y-Fold Box, (USA-1 Code) - PSA 9.8/A++ - Pop 3 — Sold for $124,000 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Version of this Game

● 2015 Pokémon Japanese XY Art Academy Promo #XY-P Gourgeist - TAG GEM MINT 10 - Pop 1 — Sold for $105,710 — Record Sale for this Card in Any Grade

● 2000 GBC Nintendo Game Boy Color Pokémon: Silver Version (USA) Sealed Video Game - Made in Japan - PSA 9.8/A++ — Sold for $50,840 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Game in this Grade

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

The Hardys Confirm Negotiations With WWE

WWE Raw Preview (2/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Popular Late Night Show Features Viral AEW Anti-ICE Clip of MJF vs Brody King Match

Bianca Belair Gives Unfortunate Update On Her Injured Finger