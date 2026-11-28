The Seattle Storm’s rebuild is off to a pretty good start. They drafted Dominique Malonga with the second pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and landed Awa Fam with the third pick this year. They are two of the best European draft prospects in recent memory, and both were lauded as potential MVP candidates going into their respective drafts. The Storm also got Flau’jae Johnson in a draft-day trade with the Golden State Valkyries.

After an 8-36 season, Seattle has the fourth overall pick in next year’s draft to add to its young core. If all of the brightest stars declare, the top three picks seem pretty obvious. JuJu Watkins is the consensus number-one pick, and Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo are expected to round out the top three.

Even if those three are off the board by the time Seattle makes its pick, there’s plenty of talent to choose from.

Mikaylah Williams, LSU Tigers

Mikaylah Williams 12, LSU Tigers Womens basketball take on the SLU Lions. November 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Storm’s roster needs as much playmaking, scoring, and 3-point shooting around Fam and Malonga as possible. Mikaylah Williams has never shot below 38% from behind the arc in college and can create off the dribble. She is also a solid playmaker, averaging 3.5 assists per game over her LSU career. Moreover, Williams already knows how to play with Flau’jae Johnson. She would be a fun addition to a young team looking for more guard play.

Tessa Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Lena BiliÄ‡ (9) during their NCAA women's basketball national championship game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tessa Johnson’s draft stock got an early bump with phenomenal performances against USC and UConn. After setting a career high with 28 points against the Trojans, Johnson dropped 32 points on the struggling Huskies. As a 43.7% career shooter, her biggest asset is her 3-point shot. She would provide great spacing around Fam and Malonga, but has also demonstrated an ability to get to the rim. One knock on Johnson’s fit with the Storm is that she doesn’t rack up assists, but Seattle can also address its playmaking need in free agency.

S’Mya Nichols, Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks guard S'mya Nichols (12) looks for a play against Colorado Buffaloes during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

S’Mya Nichols is a crafty guard with great positional size. She’s also a good 3-point shooter, knocking down at least 38% of her shots in all of her first three seasons. Moreover, Nichols gets to the free-throw line a ton and is a good passer. Although her senior season isn’t off to the best start, Nichols would check all the boxes for the Storm.

Kymora Johnson, Virginia Cavaliers

Feb 22, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson (21) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Skylar Jones (23) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kymora Johnson hasn’t faced much tough competition yet in her senior season, so it’s worth monitoring how she does against ranked opponents. Still, Johnson could be a fun fit in Seattle. She may be on the smaller side at 5’7”, but she has been a steady scorer and great passer throughout her college career. While she hasn’t been the same knockdown shooter as some of these other prospects, she’s currently shooting a career-high 40.5% from behind the arc.