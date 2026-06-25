Alyssa Thomas Deserves Suspension for Dirty Play Against Caitlin Clark

The WNBA needs to review a play Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury made against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on Wednesday—and suspend her.

Just over three minutes into the second quarter there was a loose ball on the floor and players were battling for it. This is typical and just competitive basketball.

But after the ball was away from the action, Thomas dug her fist into Clark's neck while she was still laying on the court. Then Thomas proceeded to step over her. No foul was called.

All of the above was caught on camera and was clear as day.

It's hard to know what the referees saw in real time but with the benefit of replay and review, the league cannot let this stand unpunished.

There has been much discussion about physical play toward Clark in particular since she came into the league, but regardless of who was on the receiving end of Thomas' dirty play, it is worthy of suspension. And that's without ascribing intent.

Of course, there was chippiness between these same two teams on Monday, with five technicals handed out in the midst of an exchange that began between Clark and former teammate (albeit briefly) DeWanna Bonner.

This led to a viral moment where Sophie Cunningham was pointing at Bonner as the Mercury veteran jawed back at her. Myisha Hines-Allen of the Fever later picked up a second technical and was ejected.

Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner get into it next!pic.twitter.com/Ku8LNurCwr — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2026

It's impossible to know if that had a carryover effect into the rematch, but it doesn't matter regardless.

Clark hit the deck several times throughout the early going of the game in the second meeting, a couple instances coming on closeouts where the defender was called for a foul getting under Clark as a three-point shooter. Those plays were reviewed for flagrants, but of the reckless closeout variety. Clark eventually left the contest in the third quarter due to a back issue and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The play Thomas made as Clark was on the court was flagrant, whether the whistle blew or not. And it is imperative that the WNBA looks at it in order to ensure players are protected and the discourse around how the league's biggest star was treated doesn't get out of hand.

Because anyone with eyes could see what Thomas did to Clark was not a clean basketball play and was of the dirty variety.