Angel Reese Flips Script on Caitlin Clark, Fever With Another Dream Win

Angel Reese has to be feeling pretty good about how things have gone with the Atlanta Dream. After two years spent on a losing Chicago Sky squad, she is now playing for a contender—and has reversed the results against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the process.

Since the old college foes have gotten to the pros, Clark had consistently gotten the best of Reese. That extended into the first meeting between the Fever and Dream this season, which brought Clark to a 5-1 record in head-to-head matchups with Reese in the WNBA. It also made the Fever 9-1 overall in games against Reese's teams (including contests where one or both didn't play) since the pair hit the pros.

However, that script has flipped in the last two meetings, with Reese's Dream team getting the best of Clark and company. Atlanta dominated Indiana on Saturday, following up a victory over the Fever on Thursday. The Dream now sit at 11-4, and the Fever are now 9-7 after having their four-game winning streak turned into a two-game losing stretch.

Reese has done her part in the wins. She had 18 points and 8 rebounds in the most recent win, which comes after she put up 21 and 11 in the previous victory. In the process, Reese became the fastest player to reach 1,000 rebounds in WNBA history.

Reese Has Support With Dream

Jun 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) high fives teammate guard Rhyne Howard (10) during the game against the Indiana Fever during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

It's not as if Reese is outdoing Clark individually. First off, they play different positions and don't face-off head-to-head. But Clark has also excelled in the two Indiana losses. She scored 26 points in each. However, Reese is now getting much more support than she did with the Sky.

All five Dream starters have been in double figures in both contests and Atlanta has other All-Stars on the roster in Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. This has afforded Reese the opportunity to play to her strengths.

On the other side, the Fever have only had four players in double-figures in each recent meeting, and have not been able to stop the slashing Atlanta guards, nor contain their size on the glass.

The moral of the story being, Reese finding herself in better circumstances has not only shifted the results of her matchups with Clark and the Fever, but also put her in a position to make it to the postseason for the first time in the WNBA—as Atlanta looks like contenders regardless of the opposition.