Every Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese WNBA Meeting So Far Heading into Fever vs Dream

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has always had competitive games, but perhaps none as exhilarating as when she's competing against Angel Reese. The two have proven to be just what the WNBA needed and for their own reasons. They'll both meet for the sixth time to open Commissioner's Cup play on Thursday.

Clark and Reese have a long history that dates back to their days in college, and all eyes will be on them as this will be their first meeting in over a year.

Clark has a 4-1 record against Reese since the two joined the WNBA. In every statistical category aside from rebounds, Clark has bested Reese in each of their meetings. She's averaged 20.4 points and 10 assists, while Reese has continued to dominate in the paint averaging 14 rebounds and 13.2 points per game against the Fever.

Reese's former team (the Chicago Sky) met the Fever in four more contests beyond the opener in 2026, but Clark was not in the lineup for any of them due to injury. While Reese was also out of the lineup for three of them (all Indiana wins). This will be the first time the two will face off since Reese was traded to the Atlanta Dream.

Here's each contest between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese throughout their WNBA careers:

June 1, 2024, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Jun 1, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a reverse layup against Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey (4) and guard Dana Evans (11) and forward Angel Reese (5) during a game at Grainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images | INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

Result: Indiana Fever 71, Chicago Sky 70

This matchup brought a lot of drama given it was the first time the two competed against one another since their heated collegiate days.

Clark finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds in her home debut while Reese had 8 points and 13 rebounds. The game's physicality quickly solidified the intensity that grew between the Fever and Sky after Reese's former teammate, Chennedy Carter delivered hip-check to Clark, sparking a social media frenzy.

Clark and Reese's first professional meeting didn't disappoint from a ratings standpoint after it averaged 1.53 million viewers.

June 16, 2024, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Result: Indiana Fever 91, Chicago Sky 83

The tension from their first meeting carried, and in the third quarter, Reese struck Clark in the head in an attempt to block a layup. Reese was hit with a Flagrant-1 following an official's review. After the game, Clark labeled it as a physical basketball play while Reese seemingly disagreed with the upgraded call.

Clark finished the game with 23 points, and 8 rebounds, while Reese added another double-double, finishing with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The second meeting between both Clark and Reese saw even higher viewership numbers after hitting 2.25 million.

June 23, 2024, Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Result: Chicago Sky 88, Indiana Fever 87

This matchup in particular, saw each team's star talent make history with massive performances.

Reese's eighth consecutive double-double set a WNBA rookie record after she finished with career high 25 points and 16 rebounds. Her dominating performance jumpstarted the Sky to overcome a 15-point deficit earning their first win over the Fever.

Clark set a franchise record in assists after she dished out 13 and also added 17 points on the stat sheet.

August 30, 2024, Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Result: Indiana Fever 101, Chicago Sky 81

Clark and company went into Chicago and spoiled Angel Reese and the Sky's inaugural 'Barbie Night'. Clark dominated the game from start to finish, putting up a career high 31 points and added 12 assists.

It wasn't a completely bad night for Reese, who broke the rookie record for most consecutive double-doubles (23), scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

This win put the Fever at a .500 record (16-16) following a 1-8 start and would end up being a turning point in their quest toward the postseason.

May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Result: Indiana Fever 93, Chicago Sky 58

This would be the only time during the 2025 season where Clark and Reese would share the floor with Clark.

Clark put on a thrilling triple-double opening day performance with 20 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Reese started her 2025 season right where she left off after she finished with a double-double contributing 12 points and 17 rebounds.

In this meeting, it was Clark that was nabbed with a Flagrant foul after getting tangled up with Reese on a play under the basket. This led to Reese approaching Clark to express her feelings about the play in a fiery manner, which became a national talking point.

The contest drew 2.7 million viewers, a record for a WNBA game on ESPN networks.

Previewing Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever will open Commissioner's Cup play when they host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. As it stands, both teams find themselves in very different places. The Fever, who are seeking to break a losing streak, are searching for their identity, while the Dream are sitting nicely with the second-best record in the WNBA.

The focus won't be all on the Fever's overall performance as this game will also feature the sixth meeting between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. It'll be a highly anticipated match-up, given that they haven't faced each other since the start of the 2025 season. This time when the two share the floor, it will look different since Reese is now in a new uniform.

Might not be a coincidence… 👀



The Indiana Fever are set to face the Atlanta Dream more than any other team this season.



Which means more Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese matchups.



The rivalry keeps getting scheduled 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YRzAZ2ISPT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 12, 2026

So far, Reese appears to be meshing well in Atlanta's system and she will present a challenge to the Fever's frontcourt, as keeping her off the boards is a difficult task. Even though Reese is has struggled with her shot, Atlanta has more scoring options than she was surrounded with in Chicago. Indiana will need to contain Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray on the perimeter.

Clark enters the contest off of her two worst games of the season. She still sits at first in the league in assists, and fourth in scoring. The Dream will surely look to make life tough for her again, but the Fever are in search of a needed win and a bounce back performance to quiet the noise around the team. Expect them to come in with their best.

One thing Clark and Reese's history has shown is they'll always put on a must-watch show.

The game can be streamed on Amazon Prime at 7pm ET.