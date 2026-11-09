Since returning from the FIBA Women's World Cup in September, Angel Reese's efficiency took a much-needed leap. Her scoring was a crucial component in the Atlanta Dream making an incredible run to the WNBA Finals.

However, despite averaging 21.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 2 steals and shooting 55.4 percent from the floor in the first three games of the Finals, Reese's offensive production dipped significantly later in the series. Over her next four appearances, she converted just 28.1% of her field-goal attempts.

Reese was never expected to be Atlanta's primary offensive option, but her scoring surge in the final stretch of the season put her front and center in Karl Smesko's plans. It's no coincidence that when the 24-year-old became more devastating under the basket, the Dream were an unstoppable force. By comparison, when her shots wouldn't fall, her team lost all momentum in the Finals.

The WNBA Finals showed that Angel possesses all the attributes to be crowned the league MVP. Nevertheless, it also proved that to achieve such a feat, she must develop offensive consistency.

Reese's two-way attributes can put her in MVP conversations

The MVP ballot has never been so fierce. A'ja Wilson is in a league of her own and has dominated MVP voting in recent years. However, the brilliance of Olivia Miles, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell has created an increasingly competitive landscape, meaning the Las Vegas Aces superstar cannot afford to take her foot off the gas.

One thing that sets Wilson apart from her competitors is her ability to contribute on both sides of the ball. Both Clark and Mitchell have featured on an Indiana Fever roster that is notoriously bad defensively, which inevitably penalises the duo when voters make their final MVP decision.

After being named Defensive Player of the Year, Reese has already entered the elite bracket in one essential voting category. And to make that achievement even more impressive, she stole the mantle from Wilson, who was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year just one year earlier.

Reese's determination to be great should never be overlooked. Even with Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard ahead of her in Atlanta's offensive pecking order, the Bayou Barbie still recorded a career-high 16.4 points per game. However, shooting just 45.1 percent from the floor won't be enough to clinch the MVP trophy.

If Angel can carry her post-FIBA World Cup scoring antics into the 2027 season, she will undoubtedly be under consideration for the prestigious award. Of course, point totals aren't enough; Reese must become more efficient.