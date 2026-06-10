Azzi Fudd Can't Escape Olivia Miles Comparisons

The Dallas Wings took Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, while the Minnesota Lynx selected Olivia Miles next at No. 2. As a result, the two are destined to be compared—that's how sports works.

This is especially true when they meet head-to-head as they did Tuesday night with Miles and the Lynx getting the best of Fudd and the Wings.

Minnesota smoked Dallas 100-76 and Miles outplayed Fudd by a significant margin. The Rookie of the Year favorite paced the Lynx with 24 points, while also contributing 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Fudd scored just 6 points on 2-12 shooting.

The box score translated into highlights as well, with Miles notably putting Fudd on skates during one matchup on the perimeter.

After the contest, the Lynx social media account posted a side by side comparison of the pair's stats, which was subsequently deleted—seemingly due to blowback from Fudd's online fanbase.

Was the post trolling? Surely, a bit. But it was simply a look at objective statistics and we've all lost the plot if those can't be shared and there's a knee-jerk reaction to attempt to coddle players over the results of the very game they are paid to play.

Fudd's Draft Selection Has Been Much Discussed

Jun 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) looks on after the game against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fudd's rookie season has come under a bit of a microscope. First, because of questions she and Paige Bueckers faced about their relationship. The former UConn backcourt was not able to reunite in the WNBA without some extra scrutiny, though Fudd warranting a top selection should really never have been considered controversial.

Then there was Fudd's spot in the Wings rotation. She started the season coming off the bench, before ultimately winding up in the starting lineup.

But it's not as if Fudd has had a bad start to her WNBA career. Her standout skill--shooting--has certainly translated. She is averaging 11.4 points on 51.1% shooting, while hitting a blistering 40.5% from deep. Dallas also is off to a strong start, amassing a 7-4 record under new coach Jose Fernandez. This after being bad enough to receive the number one overall pick last season.

So, it stands to reason why Fernandez has seemed a bit perturbed to have to continually justify the Fudd pick.

The only problem is, Miles has been better. The rookie Lynx point guard is emerging as an All-WNBA and MVP candidate under the tutelage of Cheryl Reeve—leading the Lynx to the league's best record in the process.

This only naturally will lead to relitigating whether she is the best player from her draft class and should have been taken first, regardless of whether the respective picks made sense for each team.

Lynx admin deleted couldn’t handle a generational 35fc blitz pic.twitter.com/sz64e3EBd6 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 10, 2026

And when the number one and two picks meet head-to-head under these circumstances, the pair are going to be compared. Hiding from that, and from the objective reality of the numbers, is running from something Fudd cannot escape.