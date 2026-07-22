Azzi Fudd Has a Chance to Make History in WNBA 3-Point Contest 

Azzi Fudd missed out on her first All-Star nod despite putting together a strong rookie season—but don’t worry, she will be voted an All-Star soon enough. She will also still be involved in the weekend activities as a participant in the 3-point contest.

Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark, and Kayla McBride won’t participate this year, but the contest will still feature some prominent names with Fudd alongside Rhyne Howard, Marina Mabrey, Bridget Carleton, Janelle Salaün, and Natisha Hiedeman. Since Ionescu and Allisha Gray aren’t competing and Allie Quigley is retired, we’ll get a brand new 3-point contest champion for the 2020s.

For Fudd, this isn’t just a chance to showcase one of the skills that made her the number-one pick and join a long line of elite 3-point shooters. It’s also a chance to make 3-point contest history. No rookie has ever won the event.

Azzi Fudd is the fourth rookie to compete in the 3-point contest

Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron (22) competes Friday, July 18, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the longest time, the 3-point contest was dominated by veterans. In 2018, Kelsey Mitchell became the first rookie to take part in the event, but Allie Quigley repeated as champion that year.

Rhyne Howard also competed as a rookie in 2022, but Quigley took the crown once again—she is the only player who has won the 3-point contest more than twice, with four wins in five years. Sonia Citron joined Mitchell and Howard last season, but Ionescu won.

So, if Fudd beats out her competition, she will be the first WNBA rookie to win the 3-point contest. So far, the winner with the fewest years of WNBA experience is Laurie Koehn, who was in her third season when she won in 2007.

Fudd faces tough competition, but still has a solid chance

Jun 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) and Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) in action during the game between the Wings and the Lynx at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fudd entered the WNBA as one of the best 3-point shooting prospects in league history. She shot almost 45% from deep in her final season at UConn.

She hasn’t been quite as lethal in the WNBA this season, but she’s still converting 38.8% of her 5.2 attempts per game. The only players in the 3-point contest who are shooting a higher percentage for the season are Marina Mabrey and Janelle Salaün with 39.2% and 39.4%, respectively. Bridget Carleton is next in line with 38.2%. Rhyne Howard and Natisha Hiedeman are both just shooting around 35% for the season, but those numbers don’t reflect their ability to knock down 3s at a high level.

Mabrey, Salaün, Carleton, Howard, and Hiedeman pose a tough challenge, but Fudd is still more than capable of beating them if she shoots like we all know she can. Mabrey and Howard are the only ones in the group who have competed in the 3-point contest before, so while Carleton, Salaün, and Hiedeman have more league experience than Fudd, they are also new to the 3-point contest.