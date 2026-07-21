WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Field Set Without Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu

The participants for the 3-Point Contest at WNBA All-Star weekend in Chicago have been announced. But the players who aren't participating are likely to make more headlines.

The WNBA revealed Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo, Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings, Bridget Carleton of the Portland Fire, Natisha Hiedeman of the Seattle Storm, and Janelle Salaun of the Golden State Valkyries will make up the field of participants.

This means Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu will not be participating. Clark, Ionescu, and Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx reportedly received invitations but declined.

Both Clark and Ionescu have battled back injuries this season, though no specific reason has been provided for why they chose not to participate. Ionescu won the contest last year, and famously competed against Stephen Curry in the NBA's version in 2024.

Clark has never competed, though she planned to be a part of the contest in Indianapolis in 2025 before a groin injury sidelined her for all of All-Star weekend. Clark is set to start in the actual All-Star Game, while Ionescu did not make it this season.

Clark is shooting 33.3% from deep this season after going through some struggles in part due to injury. She has also been on a minutes restriction recently that limited her opportunities to regain her shooting rhythm. She is less than a week removed from a career-high 45 point performance that saw her connect on 6-10 from deep.

Ionescu has had difficulties finding her stroke after battling through both the back and a foot injury to start the season. She is shooting just 28.7% from beyond the arc.

Aside from the three mentioned, the most notable absence is Clark's Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham. There was a strong case for her to be included due to her torrid shooting this year that has made her a candidate for Sixth Player of the Year, and given her popularity.

Who Will Win the Contest?

Jul 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) warms up before the game against the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the notable absences, it should still be an exciting event, and there is star power involved.

Mabrey tied the single-game scoring record earlier this season, so she surely will be the pick of many. But the selection here is Fudd.

The Wings rookie's quick release and pure shooting form seem tailor-made for the event. She should have no trouble getting her shots off quickly enough to avoid any issues with the clock. Her mechanics also seem well-suited to shooting off the rack.

Everyone involved has a shot, of course. However, Fudd is our pick.