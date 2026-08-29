Caitlin Clark Heads to Team USA Playing Best Basketball of WNBA Career

The Indiana Fever secured a win in their final ever game against the Connecticut Sun. And with the victory, they moved slightly ahead of the Atlanta Dream in the standings and into fourth place.

The game also took the Fever to the FIBA World Cup break, as the WNBA season will be on pause from August 30 to September 18. However, Clark will keep playing, as she and Fever teammate Aliyah Boston are a part of the USA Basketball roster competing in Berlin.

Clark will take the floor for Team USA with momentum, given she is currently amid the best stretch of her professional career.

She became the first player in WNBA history to record back-to-back games of at least 30 points and 10 assists against the Sun, and has more games exceeding 30 points and 10 assists just this season than the rest of all of WNBA history combined.

In addition, Clark is shooting the ball at the best clip she has since joining the WNBA. Her true shooting percentage sits at 60.8% currently, as she is posting career highs from both three-point land and the field overall.

CC is 1-of-1 ✨



Caitlin Clark is the first player in WNBA history to have 800+ PTS & 300+ AST in a season AND the first to have 300+ AST & 100+ 3PM in a season. pic.twitter.com/WQf01HfkiZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 29, 2026

She is third in the league scoring 22.5 points per game and leads in assists with 8.4 dimes a night. No one has ever led the WNBA in assists while being top-ten in scoring. And of late, her numbers have been even better.

Clark has built an MVP case that is impossible to ignore.

"I probably feel the best I've felt in my career, from like a confidence standpoint too," she said after the win over Connecticut.

This has manifested itself in the results.

Clark Won MVP in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

The reason hearing her say she feels better than ever is significant is because Clark missed the majority of her second WNBA season with injury.

Her first action back after announcing she was done for the 2025 season was actually with Team USA.

Clark joined the senior national team for the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in Puerto Rico in March, where she won MVP after leading the team in both total points and assists.

USA Basketball had already qualified for the World Cup, so that was more an exhibition for the squad. Still, it served as an opportunity for her to get her feet wet and sent a reminder about what she is capable of.

She's taken that up a notch in her third year in the WNBA.

"When she's in a flow like this, where she's able to score. She's playing at a pace that we want her to play at. She's moving the ball. Getting it side-to-side. It's really, really fun to watch. And sometimes you can get caught up on the sideline just watching. It's really special," Fever coach Stephanie White said Friday.

White will join Clark in Berlin as part of Team USA's coaching staff. And she and the entire world will get a chance to watch the best version of Clark that we've seen—on the global stage.