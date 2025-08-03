DiJonai Carrington Gets Bounceback Chance With Trade to Lynx from Wings

With the trade deadline quickly approaching (August 7), teams in the WNBA are making their final moves to close out the season.

One big move was made official Sunday when the Dallas Wings announced that DiJonai Carrington has been traded to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota’s 2027 second-round draft pick. The Wings additionally waived center Teaira McCowan to facilitate the deal.

Breaking: The Dallas Wings have traded guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota's 2027 second round pick, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/SjHazYeNnw — espnW (@espnW) August 3, 2025

There was much speculation of a trade involving Carrington as of late, especially after a cryptic August 2 post to her Instagram where she is suited up in Dallas Wings uniform with an hourglass emoji in the caption––leaving many fans speculating the intent was that she was on borrowed time with the team.

Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Could Unlock Dijonai Carrington's Full Potential after Wings Trade

Jul 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) and New York Liberty forward Stephanie Talbot (6) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carrington was last season's Most Improved Player, known for her tenacity on defense. But this season she has seen struggles with the Wings and had been relegated to coming off the bench for Dallas, admittedly disappointed in the shift calling it an “adjustment.”

It could be that Carrington’s position with Dallas just wasn’t a fit and that in a different system with different guidance, her full potential could be unlocked.

One fan on X expanded on this sentiment saying, “DiJonai has NOT been good for Dallas this season, but being with a real coach, in a real system should help.”

another guard ??



My thoughts on trade:



- Diamond wasn’t getting playing time



- Karlie out for season



- Second round draft picks are nothing in the W



- DiJonai has NOT been good for Dallas this season, but being with a real coach, in a real system should help 😶‍🌫️



- she… pic.twitter.com/ywNNy4iMoK — Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 (@VanshayM) August 3, 2025

This season, Carrington is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24.9 minutes per game, shooting 35.4% overall and 26.0% from three-point range, but has been known to have a high turnover rates in games––such as in Saturday’s contest against the Indiana Fever where she played 16 minutes and turned the ball over four times.

Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve is considered one of the best in the WNBA, with a good reputation for taking raw talent and developing players in the tightly run system the Lynx are known for today.

The hope is that Reeve can help unlock Carrington’s full potential—tapping into the confidence that earned her last season’s Most Improved Player in guiding her toward greater consistency.

Of course, any success the Lynx achieve this season may hinge on the health of superstar Napheesa Collier. But clearly the franchise is making moves to to gear up for another run at the WNBA championship that narrowly escaped them a season ago.

Recommended Reading: