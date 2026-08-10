DiJonai Carrington's Response to Fever 'White Privilege' Post Doesn't Make Sense

Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington has made her first public comments since flagrantly fouling Sophie Cunningham, leading to her ejection, and then posting "WHITE PRIVILEGE" on Threads and tagging the Indiana Fever.

Carrington's comments came in response to a video posted by sports commentator Emmanuel Acho.

Acho's video was captioned:

"Somebody needs to share this message to Dijonai Carrington.



You can’t call that foul “white privilege.”'

Carrington then quote replied on X, writing this:

"I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption). Try exercising your critical thinking skills, I know you studied psych. Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on “white privilege”, do ya research on that one. I actually went to school, one of the top universities might I add, to educate myself on this exact subject. I would never use that term as a rhetorical weapon knowing the historical and social weight it holds without having the proper evidence to substantiate it."

I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption). Try exercising your critical thinking skills, I know you studied psych. Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on “white privilege”,… https://t.co/mykXGTtiXJ — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) August 10, 2026

However, there's a problem with Carrington's explanation—it's too vague to make any sense.

Carrington's Statement Leads to Two Followup Questions

Aug 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrington used a lot of words to not say much. Given her "white privilege" post came within minutes of her being ejected for the flagrant 2 foul, it's reasonable for anyone to draw a connection between the two events. And since she directly tagged the Fever, the remark was obviously meant for them.

In order for Carrington's response to Acho to have any validity as an explanation, she has to be more specific. Two followup questions immediately come to mind.

1. If you weren't connecting the foul call to white privilege, then what did you mean by your white privilege post?

2. If you wouldn't use the term as a rhetorical weapon without proper evidence to support it, what evidence do you have?

This statement leads to two follow-up questions:



1. What did you mean?



2. What evidence do you have? https://t.co/4BOscglLa8 — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) August 10, 2026

Without providing the answers to those two questions, or just being more direct in general, Carrington isn't clearing the air, she's just creating more confusion and adding to the distractions that are currently swirling around the WNBA.

Cunningham could be seen saying 'why would you do that?' to Carrington after being knocked out of the air, with an expletive tossed in. Unfortunately, given the total vagueness of her first comments since, the same question remains about what she chose to post right after the play occurred.