WNBA Pool Report Sheds Light on Response to Carrington Flagrant on Sophie Cunningham

The flagrant 2 foul called on DiJonai Carrington for her shot across the face of Sophie Cunningham on a fast break during the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky was accurately whistled on the floor.

It was clearly a flagrant 2, as the ESPN broadcast team of Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo correctly assessed in real time. Therefore, Carrington was justly ejected.

In the aftermath of the foul, Cunningham got up and went after Carrington, pushing her in the chest. The WNBA pool report explained why Cunningham was not punished for this, and they got it right there as well.

Things escalate immediately after this hard foul by Dijonai Carrington on Sophie Cunningham👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/9YHsoCjC1p — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) August 8, 2026

"After Cunningham was flagrantly fouled, we deemed her reaction to the severity of the contact to be acceptable," was the response to the question of why there was no action taken against Cunningham.

This was good judgment on the part of the officials, as obviously Cunningham would take umbrage to the level of contact she was on the receiving end of, which sent her crashing to the floor.

The Pool Report following the Indiana Fever @ Chicago Sky game - August 8, 2026 pic.twitter.com/Kp6zrXrq6e — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) August 8, 2026

As far as the explanation about the flagrant 2 assessed to Carrington, that answer straightforward.

"The criteria for a flagrant foul penalty 2 was met since the contact was deemed unecessary and excessive to a player in a vulnerable position."

WNBA Rightfully Rescinds Caitlin Clark Technical

Aug 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A call that was not correct on the court was a technical foul assessed to Fever star Caitlin Clark. Clark made contact with an official which is what led to the technical, and it would have led to a one-game suspension since it was her eighth of the season.

However, it was clearly incidental and a result of Clark's momentum. Fortunately, the league realized this as well and promptly rescinded the technical after the contest.

Response to Carrington 'White Privilege' Post Up Next

Aug 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is fouled by Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington (7) as she drives to the basket during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There remains one aspect of this ordeal that the WNBA could respond to.

After her ejection, Carrington posted, "WHITE PRIVILEGE," on Threads, tagging the Indiana Fever.

The premise of the post is absurd given how hard the foul was, but the league would be wise to continue to follow recent precedent and suspend Carrington for what she wrote.

Not only was bringing race into it completely unnecessary, so was directly involving the Fever, given the implications that come along with that.

Plus, Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello was recently suspended for referring to Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese as a "protected species."

Brondello quickly apologized and explained that she used a phrase common in Australia, and there was no racial intent to her remark. She was suspended a game anyway.

Given how unambiguous Carrington's statement was, one would think the WNBA would take action there as well.