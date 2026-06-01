Caitlin Clark Can't Escape the Hysteria Machine

Caitlin Clark had a heated exchange with Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White and national news was made.

Such is the case with Clark, and once the video footage hit the internet, there was no putting the toothpaste back in the tube.

And while the Fever's blowout loss to the Portland Fire highlighted some issues with the team— including opponents' strategy to attack Clark on defense, it was that moment that became the story, and a source for misinformation.

Longtime media personality Skip Bayless posted this on Sunday.

"No surprise: Stephanie White reportedly out after repeated in-game clashes with Caitlin Clark. Not saying White was wrong - but YOU CAN'T SHOW UP THE FACE OF THE LEAGUE ON CAMERA. Caitlin obviously wants a favorite of hers from Iowa, Jan Jensen. But no way Jensen can coach both."

The problem with the post is the information part of it was taken from a fake account and is not true.

This was quickly corrected by numerous reporters, who made sure to correct the false statement regarding White being ousted by the Fever, as she remains the head coach.

I —



There’s not any part of me that would have ever cooked up a Skip Bayless-Stephanie White plot twist to this season. https://t.co/eZJPwstT4z — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) June 1, 2026

But this is just one example of the hysteria that swallows up every Clark-related story.

Nothing Is Normal With Clark Coverage

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

In this case, one side is calling her uncoachable due to her body language, while the other is calling for the head of her coach for showing her up.

It's simply the latest example of the overdramatic subplots that surround her every move.

Already this season, much has been made of her being a late scratch for a previous contest vs the Fire. The WNBA did warn Indiana to ensure proper injury reporting protocol was followed, but the constant discourse and coverage of the topic clearly irritated Clark.

All over something WNBA legend Sue Bird dubbed a "nothing burger".

Clark expressed frustration prior to a May 22 contest against the Golden State Valkyries, calling out "narratives that are going crazy online" and even detailing what she had for breakfast to poke fun at the constant attention she receives.

Sure enough, another topic of discussion emerged from that game just hours later. Clark hit a deep-three over Tiffany Hayes and the pair jawed back and forth back down the court. Hayes was caught in a hot mic moment after and later responded to fans on Threads—and all that became the dominating talking point leading into the next matchup between the teams, rather than that Clark excelled and the Fever won.

And then there is Clark's play. Each performance becomes a referendum on her standing in the league and/or place in the annals of history. There's more scrutiny on her statline than perhaps every player in the league combined. Ironically, Angel Reese is probably the only peer who can relate.

Clark is currently number one in the league in assists and number five in scoring, which seems pretty good overall—despite her struggling mightily in the Fever's last two contests.

While the exchange between White and Clark was noteworthy, it also highlighted just how much hysteria surrounds her every move. That's part of what comes with the superstar status she's attained, but it shouldn't mean all reason is thrown out the window. She's still just a human being playing basketball.

Perhaps everyone could take a breath—unlike Skip Bayless—before breathlessly reacting.