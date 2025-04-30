Mystics Rookie Georgia Amoore Suffers ACL Injury Before League Debut
Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore suffered a right ACL injury during practice on Tuesday, the team announced on Wednesday. The team is going to evaluate Amoore's options moving forward.
Amoore was the No. 6 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft out of Kentucky. Now her WNBA debut will likely be postponed as the team's preseason begins on Saturday, May 3. Their first regular season game takes place on Friday, May 16 vs. the Atlanta Dream.
Amoore isn't the only rookie on the Mystics this season. Washington selected three first-round picks in the draft earlier this month, starting with Notre Dame's Sonia Citron at No. 3, followed by USC's Kiki Iriafen at No. 4 and then Amoore with No. 6. They drafted Iowa's Lucy Olsen in the second round and Alabama's Zaay Green in the third round.
The Mystics missed the playoffs last season after finishing ninth in the league with a 14-26 record.
In Amoore's season with Kentucky this past year, she averaged a career-high 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in 31 starts. She played her first four years of collegiate basketball with Virginia Tech, with her best year coming in 2023-24 when she averaged 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.