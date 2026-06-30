How to Watch Liberty vs Aces: WNBA Commissioner's Cup at Stake

There is only one game on the WNBA schedule today—the Commissioner's Cup final.

The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces will face off in Brooklyn as each team emerged from their respective conference with the best record in cup play and they will now meet for the title.

Here's where you can catch the showdown between the two perennial powerhouses.

When: June 30, 2026

Time: 7pm ET

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Aces and Liberty have history and are the winners of the last four WNBA Finals, with Las Vegas taking home the trophy in 2022, 2023, and 2025, while New York tasted glory in 2024. Each has won the cup as well, with the Liberty beating the Aces for it in 2023, while Las Vegas won in 2022.

The winner not only gets a trophy and historical recognition, but a share of $500,000, which breaks down to about $30,000 per player.

Aces coach Becky Hammon cited that her team's defense needs to tighten up in order to get that done, while the Liberty are reeling heading in, losers of four of five games, with the lone victory coming over Vegas.

This will be a challenging task for the Aces as superstar A'ja Wilson is out for the game with a right leg injury. Satou Sabally is out for New York and in concussion protocol.

Sabrina Ionescu Looks to Shake off Struggles

Jun 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts at a fan during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu has not looked like herself of late.

Ionescu has admitted she's still looking for how she fits in with her new teammates and in new coach Chris DeMarco's system. She also has had an adjustment period given she is working her way back from two injuries (foot, back).

Still, her struggles have been apparent. Ionescu is averaging just 9.5 points per game in eight appearances so far this season. That total comes on averages of only 34.6% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.

Clearly the Liberty will need more from Ionescu, not only to emerge victorious in the Commissioner's Cup but going forward the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

New York has a 3-5 record in the contests that Ionescu has suited up, with Pauline Astier having played well and stepped up as the starter otherwise. Astier is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 assists in 24.1 minutes of action per game so far on the year. She is hitting on 54.2% of her shots and 42.9% from deep.