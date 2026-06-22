Sabrina Ionescu's Struggles Are Something to Watch With Liberty

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is still working her way back from injury, but her progress and production are worth keeping an eye on.

Ionescu struggled mightily in the Liberty's recent loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, scoring just 2 points on 1-3 shooting in 22 minutes of action.

There were several instances where she was notably camped out in the corner and not involved in the action, and others where she seemed reluctant to look toward the rim to score. She also was not on the floor in closing time for New York, who opted to go with Pauline Astier down the stretch instead.

Liberty coach Chris DeMarco chalked most of this up to Ionescu having to shake off the rust and regain her form following two injuries (back and foot).

"Just getting her back to where she's comfortable out there, and it's gonna take time, you know. And I thought she had good moments, and yeah, it's gonna take time," he said after the most recent contest.

Ionescu did say she feels good and like herself, per Madeline Kenney of the New York Post.

Sabrina Ionescu tells me she feels "good."



“The last few games, I felt really good in terms of my health and how my body feels. But yeah, I mean, I feel good, I feel like myself." — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) June 22, 2026

Ionescu is averaging 7.4 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in her five appearances this season. She is shooting just 31.8% from the floor and 27.8% from deep.

Sabrina's Shooting Dip Predates Injury

Jun 14, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) warms up before a game against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Ionescu deserves grace in regard to returning to form after being sidelined with a bad back. However, the more concerning pattern is that her offensive dip has happened over an extended stretch—at least in terms of her shooting numbers.

Ionescu averaged a career-low 29.9% from beyond the arc last season, which is an alarmingly low number considering she attempted more than seven threes per game. Her outside shooting is her defining trait, so that will have to head in an upward direction in short order before a blip becomes a full-blown trend.

She needs to be an offensive force to retain her status as a top-tier player in the WNBA. And any continued woes will become further noteworthy since the Liberty will have a tough time playing her next to Astier or Marine Johannes for defensive reasons, and those two have been a big part of why New York was able to rebound from a slow start and thrive with Ionescu out of the lineup.

New York is currently in the midst of a two-game skid, which is hardly panic-worthy. But Ionescu's performance has become a story to watch.