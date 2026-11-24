When the Las Vegas Aces traded Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2025 season, it wasn’t just because the organization felt it was time for a change. Plum felt the same and was ready to move on. She was supposed to spearhead the Sparks’ accelerated rebuild after they landed two lottery picks in 2024, but that vision never unfolded.

The Sparks didn’t make the playoffs with Plum, and they traded her to the Phoenix Mercury at the trade deadline to avoid losing her for nothing in free agency.

Plum’s story is proof that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. It’s pretty difficult to land with an organization that can match everything the Aces offer players from strong organizational support to phenomenal coaching to on-court success.

Jackie Young should remember that as she enters unrestricted free agency. She only signed a one-year deal last offseason, and while there could be many reasons for that decision, it could also mean that she’s considering leaving in free agency.

Young may never be the number-one option in Vegas because A’ja Wilson is just that good, but she’s recognized as a star and a winner, and the Aces’ championship window is still wide open. She will struggle to find a situation as good or better as Las Vegas in free agency. The Golden State Valkyries may be the only destination that can match everything Young has with the Aces, but they may not even be interested in messing too much with the core that won them a championship in record time.

Jackie Young should draw lots of interest in free agency

Oct 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Valkyries in the first half during game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Young doesn’t publicly commit to the Aces as soon as free agency starts, her agent will be bombarded with phone calls. Pretty much any team in the WNBA could use a high-level two-way wing like Young.

The Indiana Fever, for example, desperately need to improve their perimeter defense, and the Washington Mystics need a veteran go-to scorer who can also contribute to their defensive identity. Both teams have great young cores and would look like potential title contenders with someone like Young in the mix. However, they are also entirely unproven at the highest level compared to Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and most other players in Las Vegas.

This is not to say that Young can’t find great success elsewhere. She’s a winner and one of the best two-way wings in the WNBA. Winning should follow her wherever she goes to a certain degree. Still, if she left the Aces, she might realize pretty quickly what all she walked away from.