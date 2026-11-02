Dream's WNBA Finals Run Reveals Missing Ingredient for Fever

The Atlanta Dream came up just short of capturing the franchise's first WNBA championship after losing to the Golden State Valkyries in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday.

But this was still an extremely successful season for Atlanta. And taking a closer look at how they came within one game of capturing a WNBA title could help uncover what the Indiana Fever must do to reach their own championship goals during the 2027 season.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dream's Elite Individual Defenders Helped Them Reach WNBA Finals

Atlanta had three players named to an All-WNBA Defensive Team. Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard were both First Team honorees, while Jordin Canada earned Second Team honors. Plus, Reese won the 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

These three Dream players also finished as the top three in steals per game this season. Howard averaged 2.3 steals per game, Canada averaged 1.9, and Reese averaged 1.8 (Valkyries star Gabby Williams finished at No. 4 with 1.6 steals per game).

The Fever didn't have any players named to an All-WNBA Defensive Team this season.

Granted, the Fever and the Dream weren't actually that far off from each other in terms of total steals per game. Atlanta finished No. 1 in the WNBA with 8.3 steals per game while the Fever were No. 3 with 7 steals per game.

Plus, the Dream were No. 2 in the league in points scored off turnovers (18) while the Fever came in at No. 4 (16.7).

Therefore, this is more about Atlanta having elite individual defenders as opposed to being a much better defensive team than the Fever. Having these lockdown defenders is critical during crunch time and can be the difference between winning and losing if one of these players can come up with a steal during a pivotal possession.

Lexie Hull was the player Indiana depended on to create these plays over the past several seasons, but she regressed as a defender (and in all other facets of her game) during the 2026 campaign.

It's easy to point out these issues in hindsight, given how Indiana and Atlanta's respective seasons ended. But it also shows what the Fever can (and perhaps should) prioritize when adding players to their roster in free agency and via trade this offseason.

Jackie Young will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is known for being a lockdown perimeter defender. If Kelsey Mitchell doesn't re-sign with Indiana, Young would seem to make a lot of sense pairing with Caitlin Clark in the Fever's backcourt, largely because she can become the elite defender Indiana's roster is currently missing.