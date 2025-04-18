Lucy Olsen's Iowa Fanbase Might Be Brand Booster Mystics Have Been Waiting For
The Washington Mystics came out of the 2025 WNBA draft with the biggest plunder. Having traded away many of their assets to acquire a plethora of picks in the draft, the Mystics came away with Sonia Citron (No. 3 overall), Kiki Iriafen (No. 4 overall) and Georgia Amoore (No. 6 overall) in the first round alone.
However, it was the Mystics’ fourth pick, Lucy Olsen (No. 23 overall) who stirred up buzz across social media after her name was called in the second round. Olsen, who most recently suited up for the Iowa Hawkeyes, arrives with a ride-or-die fanbase in tow. And that might just be the spark the Washington franchise needs to ignite an explosive new era of fandom.
The Mystics currently play in the smallest arena in the WNBA (CareFirst holds 4,200 fans). While representing a big market location (Washington D.C), the franchise seems like they could use a brand revamp as they were the 3rd from the bottom in Instagram followers for the 2024 season per Statista.
Cue Lucy Olsen, who’s not only a bucket getter, but has racked up a huge fanbase, capturing the heart of the midwest from her time at Iowa. In social media metrics, her draft announcement post amassed more likes on X than all three Mystics first round draftees put together, signaling just how much of an impact the dark horse draftee could have on the team.
Fanfare around Iowa alums is nothing new in the WNBA. Just last year, Caitlin Clark turned the league on its head, while Kate Martin, a surprise pick by the Las Vegas Aces, made an impact of her own, finishing fourth in league-wide jersey sales.
While Olsen still needs to make the cut in training camp, which kicks off April 27, she might just be the spark the Mystics need to elevate their brand to the next level. And if history is any indication, the hearts of Iowa fans burn like wildfire for their beloved Hawkeye hoopers.