Sunday’s draft lottery was all about which team would get a chance to draft JuJu Watkins. Many fans hoped that the Houston Comets would win the number-one pick. Due to a sale of the Connecticut Sun, the WNBA will welcome back a new iteration of its first dynasty—a dynasty that was built in part with a number-one pick out of USC. Drafting JuJu Watkins first overall to revive the Comets 30 years after they selected Tina Thompson with the first-ever college draft pick in WNBA history, would have made for a nice full-circle moment.

The Toronto Tempo won the lottery, though, and the Comets came in second. Despite the disappointment of losing out on the top selection, the number-two pick in next year’s draft is still a great asset. If Watkins declares for next year’s draft and goes to Toronto, the Comets will most likely choose between Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo, both of whom could be number-one picks in another draft class.

Booker would make a ton of sense for the Comets. She’s been playing for the Texas Longhorns since her freshman season, so she already has a connection to at least a part of the fanbase in Texas. Moreover, she looks absolutely pro-ready, and elite wings are hard to come by in the WNBA. Drafting Booker would be a great start to the Comets’ rebuild, even if it wouldn’t come with the fanfare a JuJu Watkins selection would.

Madison Booker would be a great get for the Houston Comets

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) dribbles against UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker’s first three college seasons were filled with individual and team success. She won the Cheryl Miller Award three years in a row, was named SEC Player of the Year in 2025 and Big 12 co-Player of the Year in 2024, and received several All-American selections, among other accolades. Booker also led the Longhorns to two consecutive Final Four appearances.

Expectations are that her college success will translate to the pro level. Booker may not have the most reliable 3-point shot right now, but she is an excellent mid-range scorer and can create her own shot and playmake for her teammates. Standing at 6’1” with a 6’5” wingspan, she is also a versatile defender. She promises to be everything you could possibly ask for from a modern WNBA wing, especially if her 3-point shot comes along at the pro level.

In 2025-26, her best full season yet, she averaged 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

The Comets will inherit the Sun’s roster. That roster currently has seven players under contract for the 2027 season: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards, Saniya Rivers, Leïla Lacan, Nell Angloma, Gianna Kneepkens, and Charlisse Leger-Walker. Nelson-Ododa and Edwards are the only players on guaranteed contracts.

While that group features several young wings, Booker is a much more complete two-way prospect than any of them and has higher star upside. Booker and Lacan would make for a great duo to build around, and the Comets desperately need a future superstar. Booker could be that and bring her very own, semi-local fanbase to a new franchise that probably won’t have much else going for it for a few seasons.