Olivia Miles' Potential Can Influence Napheesa Collier's Lynx Contract Decision

Napheesa Collier will be one of the most sought-after free agents during the WNBA offseason. Any franchise that secures her services will instantly become a title contender. If Collier craves a championship, why walk away from the Minnesota Lynx? Olivia Miles is yet to reach the peak of her powers, and when she does, success is inevitable.

Despite having Cheryl Reeve as her head coach throughout her entire career, Collier has somehow never won a WNBA championship. Since being drafted in 2019 by the Lynx, the 30-year-old has averaged 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Collier has been a two-way menace, yet she still hasn't had one particular winner's medal round her neck.

The fact that she has yet to sign a contract extension in Minnesota suggests Collier believes only a change of scenery will land her a title. The Lynx's front office will surely compensate her financially, so this decision can only be about ambition. However, with Miles' emergence in 2026, Collier would be making a mistake by moving across the country.

Olivia Miles is a needle-mover for the Lynx

Everybody knew about Miles' talent coming out of college, but nobody could have predicted the devastation she would cause in her rookie year. The TCU alum was magnificent at her best. Her passion, drive, and energy arguably made her the most exciting player in the WNBA.

Miles ran away with the Rookie of the Year award, averaging an incredible 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. Her chemistry with fellow guard Courtney Williams was electric. They created a telepathic partnership that few opponents could contain.

However, when it mattered most in the postseason, Miles failed to replicate her form as the Lynx were swept in the First Round by the New York Liberty. If Collier is making a decision purely based on this playoff campaign, then there is no reality in which she would sign a contract extension in Minnesota, but that would be extremely short-sighted.

Miles will head into her second year in the league with a wealth of new experience. Losing hurts, but what a player can gain from these moments is invaluable. And if the Lynx are serious about putting her in the best position to win a championship, they will strengthen their current roster. That wouldn't just benefit Miles; it would give Collier the platform to achieve her dreams.

It's fair to say Collier won't be short of suitors, and most will likely be in a position to make a championship tilt. Nevertheless, wherever Collier lands, they won't have a young star as talented and determined as Olivia Miles.